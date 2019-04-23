OUR FAVORITE LETTER

In 1984–85, I was fortunate enough to be an exchange student from Australia to the U.S. and spent the year with a family near Gardiner. That winter, my biology teacher took me to Sugarloaf, and the following day, we found the New Portland Wire Bridge and walked across it, looking at the dark-blue water winding through all the ice and snow below. I have a picture almost identical to the one in Down East, although mine has two mates walking across the bridge. My year in Maine produced many great experiences and friendships, as a result of the generosity of Maine’s people. Can’t wait to hear loons over a lake in the evening again. — Ashley Duffield, Australind, Australia