OUR FAVORITE LETTER

Where in Maine?
March 2019

New Portland Wire Bridge

Photograph by Benjamin Williamson

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from March’s photo of The New Portland Wire Bridge.

In 1984–85, I was fortunate enough to be an exchange student from Australia to the U.S. and spent the year with a family near Gardiner. That winter, my biology teacher took me to Sugarloaf, and the following day, we found the New Portland Wire Bridge and walked across it, looking at the dark-blue water winding through all the ice and snow below. I have a picture almost identical to the one in Down East, although mine has two mates walking across the bridge. My year in Maine produced many great experiences and friendships, as a result of the generosity of Maine’s people. Can’t wait to hear loons over a lake in the evening again. — Ashley Duffield, Australind, Australia

