OUR FAVORITE LETTER
Where in Maine?
MARCH 2018
THE SWINGING BRIDGE
Photographed by Benjamin Williamson
Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from March’s photo of The Swinging Bridge, Brunswick, and Topsham, Maine.
This is the Swinging Bridge connecting Brunswick and Topsham. It really does swing, and I can’t make myself go over it! Partway, once, was enough for me. I can’t imagine how the mill workers did it twice a day just to get to their job and back home. Lovely views, but not fun for scaredy-cats! — Judy Hill, New Gloucester, Maine