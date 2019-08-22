OUR FAVORITE LETTER

Not going to lie: many, many moons ago, a certain someone and a couple of her pals snuck into the ell of this home through an unlocked back door. It was all in broad daylight, to satisfy the curiosity of a few schoolteachers. (Do teachers really do this sort of thing? Yes, they do, and somewhere, there’s a photograph to prove it.) Since then, through research on and visits to the Olson House, I’ve come to value and appreciate even more the artwork of Andrew Wyeth, the life of Christina and Alvaro Olson, and of course, the Farnsworth Art Museum, for its preservation. Christina’s World hangs on the wall in our family room, thanks to my dear husband, who requested a print as a wedding anniversary gift a few years back. Thank you for sharing a photo of this treasure.

— Mary Hyland, Searsmont, Maine