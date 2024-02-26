March 2024

Features

Welcome to Small Town, Maine

What small towns across the state lack in population, they more than make up for with community spirit — not to mention incredible old buildings, irrepressible creative energy, locally famous chowders, and a certain undeniable charm.

By Joel Crabtree, Will Grunewald, Nora Saks, and Sarah Stebbins

Shear Genius

When sheep need to be shorn, there’s a good chance Maine farmers are going to call Jeff Burchstead. Last shearing season, photographer Greta Rybus tagged along for Burchstead’s visits to far-flung flocks.

By Will Grunewald

Sovereign People

For more than 40 years, the Wabanaki tribes in Maine have had to play by different rules than other indigenous groups across the country. What would tribal sovereignty mean for the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Maliseet, and Mi’kmaq? And what do they need to overcome to achieve it?

By Rachel Slade

+

SPECIAL AD SECTION: Tales from the mess hall at Camp Susan Curtis.

North by East

Keeping It Real

Death becomes a Scarborough artist’s lifelike birds.

Maine Moment

Puppy Love

A Kittery photographer unleashes a book of dog portraits.

Warm Reception

A new Buxton gastropub has already sparked a loyal following.

On the Money

The new owners of a banker’s home can’t believe their good fortune.

Big Cheese

A Skowhegan ricotta takes home one of the dairy world’s top honors.

Creation Station

How an old Portland train depot became an engine for the arts.

Maine Dispatches

Hip to Be Square

These Maine-made wares are a chip off the old quilt block.

No Piece of Cake

Restoring this Kennebunk landmark hasn’t always been sweet.

Room With a View

+

Where in Maine

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to January’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

My Favorite Place

Illustrator Kevin Hawkes, on Grafton Notch State Park.

On our Cover: Sunrise in Monson (population: 609), by Isaac Crabtree

Additional Photos: Greta Rybus and Dave Waddell