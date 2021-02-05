State representative Genevieve McDonald, who has lobstered out of Stonington for more than 15 years, didn’t set much gear in the water last year, in part because of pandemic challenges: lack of childcare for her toddler twins and extra demands on legislators’ time, even out of session. “And what do you do at home in a pandemic?” McDonald asks. “At our house, we cook.” McDonald, who represents all-island House District 134, harvests hen clams (aka surf clams) for this recipe she adapted from the New England Clam Shack Cookbook (the original uses quahogs, and standard chopped clams from the seafood market will work too). It’s one of the dishes she prepped last year for a Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” sharing her efforts on social media to spotlight the Maine Aquaculture Association’s #EatMaineSeafood campaign.

