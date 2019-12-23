10. The Future of Maine’s Restaurants is Female
Photographed by Mark Fleming
From our April issue: Though restaurant-kitchen culture is still dominated by men, women chefs have a refreshingly outsize presence in Maine. We gathered a few of the state’s best chefs to talk about why.
9. Maine’s Mile-High Katahdin, As You’ve Never Seen It
Photographed by Chris Bennett, Andrew Drummond, Chris Shane, and Jamie Walter
From our February issue: In winter, northern Maine’s mile-high Katahdin is a rugged, spectacular world apart. When four friends set out to ski it, the trip represented a physical challenge and a spiritual feat. The photos they brought back offer a glimpse of “The Greatest Mountain” as few ever see it.
8. Belgrade Lakes: A Love Story
By Will Grunewald
Portrait by Gabe Souza
From our June issue: Jennifer Finney Boylan offers a heartfelt ode to living where others vacation.
7. The 68-Year-Old Maine Grandma Conquering the Oceans
By Will Grunewald
Portrait by Gabe Souza
From our February issue: Frigid waters, jellyfish hordes, riptides, and things that go bump in the night — nothing has stopped sexagenarian Westbrook aqua-woman Pat Gallant-Charette on her quest to beat marathon swimming’s globe-spanning challenge.
6. The 35 Maine-iest Foods
Individual bylines within each food item.
From our April issue: From lowbrow munchies to local delicacies, they’re the classic Maine foods that define us.
5. Every Maine Lighthouse Ranked
By Down East
Individual photo credits within the story.
From our September issue: A categorical ranking of all 65 of Maine lighthouses, inspired by the 10th anniversary of Maine Lighthouse Day.
4. Lobstering at Age 96
By Suzanne Rico
Photographed by Chris Bennett
From our April issue: John Olson, a World War II veteran and Maine-art-lore inheritor, spent more than nine decades on the water.
3. How to Cook Lobster with Cannabis
By Will Grunewald
Photographed by Michael D. Wilson
From our July issue: Is your lobster looking a little glazed over? Does it suddenly seem tired all the time? Is its favorite movie The Big Lebowski? Then it might have come from Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound, where owner Charlotte Gill has been experimenting with ways to help her crustaceans feel no pain. Her favorite method? Getting them high.
2. This Cape Porpoise Fish House Is an Icon. But of What, Exactly?
By Brian Kevin
Photographed by Benjamin Williamson
From our December issue: A Maine fishing village grapples with beauty, community, and authenticity in the Instagram era.
1. How Southern Dogs Are Brought to Maine By the Thousands
By Kathryn Miles
Photographed by Cait Bourgault
From our July issue: Make a new canine friend in Maine and chances are good she’s from down south, as the dog-crazy Pine Tree State is among the most common destinations for southern rescue dogs. To understand why — and how they arrive — Kathryn Miles joined 37 very good dogs on a 1,600-mile road trip.