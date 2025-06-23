35 Things to Do in Maine This Summer

With warm weather rolling in, it’s time to plan for some Maine summer fun, so we’ve put together a list of activities across the state for you to check out — food festivals, outdoor adventures, craft fairs, concerts, and more.

JULY

Strand Theatre in Rockland. Photo by Benjamin Williamson

July 12–13: North Atlantic Blues Festival — This Rockland blues festival brings the heat with sizzling performances from top national acts in one of Maine’s most charming coastal towns. 275 Main Street, Rockland. July 13: Portland Kids Duathlon — A run-bike-run event for future iron men and women, with registration open to kids ages 3 through 12. Payson Park, Portland.

July 18–20: Yarmouth Clam Festival — A Maine tradition, the Yarmouth Clam Festival is all about good food and family fun. Grab a bucket of fresh clams, catch some live music, and enjoy the parade. Main St., Yarmouth. July 18–19: Down East Sunrise Trail Relay — Assemble a team and collectively experience 102.7 miles of Maine’s scenic beauty in this overnight relay from Ellsworth to Eastport, running through forests and wetlands and past coastal vistas.

Photo by Benjamin Williamson

July 23–27: Maine Outdoor Film Festival — Adventure and conservation films screen in a variety of outdoor venues from Portland to Bowdoinham to Millinocket. July 24–26: Camden Classics Cup — Set sail for the Camden Classics Cup, with yacht races, a parade of sail through Camden Harbor, and a youth regatta. 10 Atlantic Ave, Camden.

July 25–27: Maine Yoga Fest — A weekend of yoga workshops, live music, and wellness vendors at Southern Maine Community College. 2 Fort Rd., South Portland.

AUGUST

August 2: TD Beach to Beacon 10K — The 6.2-mile course goes from Crescent Beach State Park to Portland Head Light (and there’s a kids’ fun run too). August 6–10: Maine Lobster Festival — Get your lobster bib ready. And in between cracking claws, check out other activities, like the lobster-crate race and the sea-goddess crowning. 1 Pleasant Street, Rockland.

Schooner in Casco Bay. Photo by Benjamin Williamson

August 21–24: Crown of Maine Balloon Fest — Watch breathtaking hot air balloon launches, listen to live music, stop by food and craft vendors, and maybe take to the skies in a tethered balloon ride. Northern Maine Fairgrounds, 84 Mechanic St., Presque Isle.

SEPTEMBER

Photo by Benjamin Williamson

Plus, you can take a look at our Maine community calendar for additional events.