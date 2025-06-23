35 Things to Do in Maine This Summer

By Bhavana Scalia-Bruce
Updated on June 6, 2025
With warm weather rolling in, it’s time to plan for some Maine summer fun, so we’ve put together a list of activities across the state for you to check out — food festivals, outdoor adventures, craft fairs, concerts, and more.
JUNE
June 6–7: White Nose Pete Fly Fishing Festival — Workshops and other activities are held in the heartland of Maine fly-fishing. Downtown Rangeley.
June 7: Rhubarb Festival — For fans of all things tart and sweet, Kendall Farm puts on a jamboree with jams, pies, and plenty more. 20 Kendall Ln., Perry.
June 13–14: Rockport Donut Festival — Taste your way through Maine donuts during this sweet festival at the scenic Rockport Marine Park. 111 Pascal Ave., Rockport.
June 14: Maine Whoopie Pie Festival — Bite into Maine’s official state treat with vendors, contests, live performances, and other fun activities. 77 Fairview Ave, Dover-Foxcroft.
June 13–15: Jazz in June Concert — Enjoy smooth jazz performances at the historic Camden Opera House. 29 Elm St, Camden.
June 19–22: La Kermesse Franco-Americaine Festival — Celebrate Franco-American heritage with food, music, dancing, and cultural events. 284 Hill Street, Biddeford.
June 20–22: High Peaks PaddleFest — Bring your SUP, kayak, canoe, or raft, participate in the paddling races, or just enjoy food and drink concessions while kickin’ it to cool tunes. Rangeley Town Cove Park, 31 Park Rd, Rangeley.
June 20–22: Midsommar Swedish Heritage Festival — Dive into Swedish traditions, music, and cuisine at this cultural festival. 116 Station Rd, New Sweden.
June 22: Bay of Fundy International Marathon — Run across two countries in the return of this international marathon, half marathon, and 10K traversing Lubec and Campobello Island, complete with coastal views, lighthouses, and cross-border camaraderie.
June 22–28: 63rd Annual Windjammer Days — In Boothbay Harbor, fête Maine’s maritime history with parades, ship tours, and other seafaring festivities. Boothbay Harbor.
June 26–28: Holy Trinity Greek Festival — Experience Greek food, music, and culture in the heart of Portland. 133 Pleasant St., Portland.
June 28: Wavy Days Beer Festival — Savor craft beers, live music, and food trucks in Portland. Thompson’s Point, Portland.
June 28–29: Freeport Oyster Festival — Taste your way around fresh Maine oysters, enjoy live music, and learn about sustainable aquafarming practices that keep Maine’s shellfish sector alive and thriving.
June 28: Bass Park After Dark — End the month with an evening of live music, food trucks, and an artisan market at Bangor’s Bass Park. 515 Main St., Bangor.
JULY
July 5: Downtown Summer Sidewalk Art Festival — Find incredible arts and crafts by local artists in downtown Bangor. Harlow, Franklin, and Central streets, Bangor.
July 11–13: Maine Moxie Festival — Whether you love or hate Maine’s official state soft drink, the Moxie Festival is an undeniably sweet time, with a parade, fun run, and plenty of other Moxie-themed activities. 2 Sugg Drive, Lisbon.
July 12–13: North Atlantic Blues Festival — This Rockland blues festival brings the heat with sizzling performances from top national acts in one of Maine’s most charming coastal towns. 275 Main Street, Rockland.
July 13: Portland Kids Duathlon — A run-bike-run event for future iron men and women, with registration open to kids ages 3 through 12. Payson Park, Portland.
July 18–20: Yarmouth Clam Festival — A Maine tradition, the Yarmouth Clam Festival is all about good food and family fun. Grab a bucket of fresh clams, catch some live music, and enjoy the parade. Main St., Yarmouth.
July 18–19: Down East Sunrise Trail Relay — Assemble a team and collectively experience 102.7 miles of Maine’s scenic beauty in this overnight relay from Ellsworth to Eastport, running through forests and wetlands and past coastal vistas.
July 23–27: Maine Outdoor Film Festival — Adventure and conservation films screen in a variety of outdoor venues from Portland to Bowdoinham to Millinocket.
July 24–26: Camden Classics Cup — Set sail for the Camden Classics Cup, with yacht races, a parade of sail through Camden Harbor, and a youth regatta. 10 Atlantic Ave, Camden.
July 25–27: Maine Yoga Fest — A weekend of yoga workshops, live music, and wellness vendors at Southern Maine Community College. 2 Fort Rd., South Portland.
AUGUST
August 2: TD Beach to Beacon 10K — The 6.2-mile course goes from Crescent Beach State Park to Portland Head Light (and there’s a kids’ fun run too).
August 6–10: Maine Lobster Festival — Get your lobster bib ready. And in between cracking claws, check out other activities, like the lobster-crate race and the sea-goddess crowning. 1 Pleasant Street, Rockland.
August 21–24: Crown of Maine Balloon Fest — Watch breathtaking hot air balloon launches, listen to live music, stop by food and craft vendors, and maybe take to the skies in a tethered balloon ride. Northern Maine Fairgrounds, 84 Mechanic St., Presque Isle.
SEPTEMBER
September 13: The County’s Oktoberfest — Say prost! to beer tastings, live music, and traditional German food. 12 Airport Dr., Caribou.
September 14: Maine Cheese Festival — Indulge in Maine’s finest cheeses, with tastings, workshops, and live entertainment. 51 Peltoma Ave., Pittsfield.
September 19–21: Common Ground Country Fair — Explore Maine’s rural traditions, from agriculture to artisan crafts, at this iconic fair. 294 Crosby Brook Rd., Unity.
September 27: Oktoberfest at Boothbay Craft Brewery — Dust off those lederhosen and enjoy beer, food, and festive live music. Boothbay Craft Brewery, Tavern & RV. 301 Adams Point Rd., Boothbay.
September 27: Maine Needham Festival – Get a taste for Maine’s iconic potato-filled candy with live music, craft and food vendors, kids’ activities, and Needham-making demos. 506 Old Bath Rd, Wiscasset.
September 28–29: Pemaquid Oyster Festival – Local oysters and Bloody Mary’s share the limelight with live bands. 16 Wharf St, Boothbay.