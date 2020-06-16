Advertisement
There’s never been a better summer to spend outside — or to get to know your own backyard. We teamed up with our friends at Outside magazine to bring you the very best of a New England summer spent outdoors. Time to plan that hike, pack that picnic, map your lobster-roll road trip, and more.
THE COAST
The Definitive Maine Coast Lobster Roll Road Trip
Nine of our favorite spots to enjoy the state’s quintessential treat — and our favorite places to explore nearby.
The Ultimate Southern Maine Beach Guide
Maine’s southern coast offers the American summer vacation at its beach-blanket best. Grab a towel and come with us.
Acadia: A Peak-Season Survival Guide
From town to trail, here’s how to avoid the crowds, find the park’s secret gems, and make your Acadia adventure unforgettable.
7 Islands You Don’t Need a Boat to Explore
Ferries, mailboats, and tour operators can get you out to some of our favorite islands in Maine — plus a couple of others nearby.
THE MOUNTAINS
The Insider’s Guide to the Katahdin Region
Maine’s north country is a vast and varied wilderness playground. We’ll give you the lay of the land.
Your Guide to Hiking the White and Green Mountains
Head to Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont: New England's two dominant ranges offer plenty to explore.
THE LOWDOWN
Our Favorite New England Breweries and Beers
Summer brew picks from the well-hydrated staffers of Down East and Outside.
Where (and How) to Spot a Moose (Responsibly)
Our favorite spots to peep New England's most charismatic megafauna — and get in some outdoor adventure while we're at it.
Our 12 Favorite Maine Swimming Holes
Our 12 favorite Maine swimming holes are little heralded and sparsely visited, sylvan spots along quiet trails where locals gather when the mercury rises.
5 New England Gear Shops to Outfit Your Next Adventure
In Maine and beyond, you'll find many of the nation's oldest and most interesting gear shops — and some of its younger and most innovative.
Be sure to head over to Outside, where the Outside team has their own unique mix of stories, with some extra attention to New Hampshire, Vermont, and the rest of New England’s gems.
This summer’s travels require some extra prudence: staying informed of health advisories and closures, observing respectful distancing, being willing to adapt your plans. But with a little care and caution, you’ll find the Maine outdoors as welcoming as ever. Maine businesses are adapting their plans as the summer progresses — call or check the web before you show up. Until June 26, travel in Maine is restricted to residents of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Out-of-state visitors must follow quarantine and/or testing guidelines thereafter and complete a Certificate of Compliance form. Read up on the state’s Keep Maine Healthy plan for details.