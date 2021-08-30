Sea Bags + Down East Vintage Covers Contest

Vote for your favorite Sea Bags Tote inspired by vintage 1950-1960s covers of Down East magazine. Your vote enters you for a chance to win one of the bags!

We have three design choices for this special edition and we’re letting you decide which one goes into production!

Down East Classic Maine Tote Inspired by the March 1963 Down East magazine, by Henry R. Martin. Down East Waterfront Tote Inspired by the first cover, August 1954, of Down East magazine by William and Stell Shevis. Down East Lighthouse Tote Inspired by the May 1965 Down East magazine, by Richard Noble.

Sea Bags are totes and accessories handcrafted from recycled sail cloth on the working waterfront in Portland, Maine. Each Sea Bag is meticulously designed, sewn, and finished by skilled Maine craftspeople. Sails are carefully hand cut, taking into account unique stitching details, grommet holes and, occasionally, treasures like tell-tales., making every Sea Bags completely one-of-a-kind.

