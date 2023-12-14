Maine Gifts from the Pages of Down East

Original and authentic wind bells crafted on the rugged coast of Maine echoing the beautiful mystical sounds of buoy bells on the ocean’s coastlines!

Six collections of wind bells with more than 64 sounds and more than 100 distinctive windcatchers from which to choose. Each wind bell is created with recycled steel under environmentally friendly processes and enclosed in a uniquely crafted recyclable box.

Maine Buoy Bells® are crafted with the best in Maine craftsmanship to last for 45 years! The perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and housewarmings. “When the bell rings with every gentle breeze, the recipient will be reminded of the giver.” Family crafted since 1975, in its second generation.