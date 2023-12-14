Maine Gifts from the Pages of Down East

The items listed in this sponsored post are paid advertisements.
Send the Perfect Maine-Made Gift
Dean’s Sweets award-winning truffles, caramels, and holiday confections are made in small batches in downtown Portland, without any preservatives, nuts, or nut products. All the chocolates are gluten free, and several are dairy free and vegan. Created with the highest-quality Belgian chocolate and the best of local Maine ingredients, Dean’s Sweets ships across the U.S. and worldwide to everyone on your list.
Dean’s Sweets
475 Fore St. & 54 Cove St., Portland, ME 207-899-3664
Fine Jewelry Inspired by Maine’s Coastline
Natalie Reed grew up on Vinalhaven, a lobstering island off the midcoast of Maine. She is greatly influenced by the sea and all the colors and textures that accumulate together, and creates jewelry based on the natural forms that live and grow there. The artist has always had a deep love for the ocean; its power and mystery always drawing her back. Through wax carving and casting, Natalie captures the organic beauty of the sea, sometimes even casting or molding directly from nature. These techniques allow her to highlight the delicate and beautiful details she finds in nature using precious metals and luminous gemstones.
Natalie Reed Fine Jewelry
Minot, ME
207-542-8952
North Country Wind Bells® Collections
Original and authentic wind bells crafted on the rugged coast of Maine echoing the beautiful mystical sounds of buoy bells on the ocean’s coastlines!
Six collections of wind bells with more than 64 sounds and more than 100 distinctive windcatchers from which to choose. Each wind bell is created with recycled steel under environmentally friendly processes and enclosed in a uniquely crafted recyclable box.
Maine Buoy Bells® are crafted with the best in Maine craftsmanship to last for 45 years! The perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and housewarmings. “When the bell rings with every gentle breeze, the recipient will be reminded of the giver.” Family crafted since 1975, in its second generation.
North Country Wind Bells®
Round Pond, ME
877-930-5435
Ogunquit Beach Tote
As any sailor knows, picking up your anchor means it’s time for adventure; the symbol is as enduring as Sea Bags’ recycled sailcloth bags. A long-time bestseller, the Ogunquit Beach Tote is a go-to gift for anyone with wanderlust, beloved for its durability, generous capacity, and bold graphic statement. Three interior pockets plus a large exterior pocket keep all beach — or office — supplies organized. Water-resistant recycled sailcloth protects your gear and is easy to clean. Finished with sturdy rope handles.
Available in multiple designs and can be purchased at Sea Bags retail stores or online. Explore customization options.
Sea Bags
Portland ME
888-210-4244
Jewelry, Clothing, and Décor from Around the Globe
You don’t have to look far to find the perfect gift with five locations throughout Maine! Mexicali Blues is a family-owned business celebrating a mindful devotion to fun for 35 years and counting! Feel good knowing you’re purchasing responsibly sourced, one-of-a-kind gifts (made with love by global artisans) and supporting communities around the world. Peruvian alpaca sweaters, sterling silver jewelry, Indian block-printed tapestries, hand-carved wooden sculptures, and paper lanterns are just a few gift ideas sure to bring on the smiles this holiday season!
Mexicali Blues
Portland, Freeport, Bangor, Newcastle, and Raymond
Bald Eagles, Bear Cubs and Hermit Bill
In Bald Eagles, Bear Cubs and Hermit Bill, wildlife biologist Ron Joseph recounts his youth in central Maine, the importance of his family’s dairy farm and his adventures in the field over the course of a career that spanned more than three decades. A gifted storyteller, he also introduces readers to other like-minded people and fascinating characters who have worked in some way to preserve the natural beauty of Maine. Joseph’s 40 stories are told with the compassion and appreciation of a man who truly loves Maine, its people, and its many wonders. The book includes an introduction by Paul Doiron. $18.95
Islandport Press
247 Portland St., Yarmouth, ME
207-846-3344
Bronze Wind And Door Bells
US Bells offers original designs of bronze bells, hardware, and original sculpture by Richard Fisher. From small dinner bells to large estate bells, all are hand cast at our foundry in Prospect Harbor, located in Down East Maine.
“Our bells can remain outdoors year-round, through winter blizzards and quiet summer breezes. As the weather changes, so too does their song, which, for me, becomes a vibrant reflection of our living world.” —Richard Fisher
We welcome you to visit our website, where you can see and hear all of our bells and view our casting process.
US Bells
Prospect Harbor, ME
207-963-7184
Winter Bon Bon Collection
Indulge in Bixby Chocolate’s exquisite Winter Bon Bon Collection. Handcrafted bean-to-bar bliss in every bite. Perfect holiday gift!
Bixby Chocolate
1 Sea St. Pl., Rockland ME
93 Main St., Waterville, ME
207-691-2634
Open-Top Bedside Chest
Our Open-Top Bedside Chest, a charming and festive gift for the home lover in your life. Perfect anywhere, and wears a pop of color spectacularly well. Handcrafted in Maine using sustainably harvested hardwood and environmentally friendly finishes. Give a gift that lasts a lifetime. Give Maine Woodworks.
Maine Woodworks
90 Industrial Park Rd., Saco, ME
207-887-1989
Mainer in Exile
As a homesick native Mainer “living in exile,” Hope Good wanted to find simple designs to express her love for Maine and the outdoors. When she came up short, she created Mainer in Exile, offering clothing, accessories, and home goods with simple designs that celebrate Maine’s heritage, beauty, and coastal charm. Her goal: bring a sense of nostalgia and pride to Mainers in Exile, native Mainers, and Mainers at Heart.
Mainer in Exile
614-282-7340
2024 Down East Calendars
Every year, Down East creates a collection of beloved calendars featuring stunning photos taken around the state of Maine. All feature beautiful images from some of Maine’s finest photographers, moon phases, tide charts, major U.S. holidays, generous space for marking dates, and spiral binding.
Choose from eight styles: Maine, Sea Glass, Maine Coon Cat, Maine Wildlife, Acadia, Lobstering, Lighthouses, and Engagement. Wall calendars are 12″ x 12″ closed, and hang as 12″ x 24″; engagement calendars are 9″ high and 12.5″ when open. $14.99 each.
Our calendars sell out fast! Be sure to order early to choose from the full selection of styles!
Down East Shop
800-766-1670
Ellis River Crossbody Bag in Bison Leather
Stitched in our Maine workshop and named after one of our favorite waterways, the Ellis River Crossbody Bag is our smallest and most lightweight bag.
Crafted entirely of genuine bison leather. Guaranteed to delight.
Rogue Industries
Standish, ME
800-786-1768
Maine on Main, Downtown Damariscotta
Visit the carefully curated selection of Maine art and fine craft at Gifts at 136.
Offered are original paintings and high-quality prints, woodcuts, linoleum cuts, and collagraphs. Lamp and lighting selections include pottery, metal, hand-painted silk shades, and stone cairn shapes. Also sofa and end tables hand-crafted by local artisans.
Jewelry featured includes handwoven gold and silver bracelets, silver and gold cast lobster buoy necklaces and earrings, hand-beaded bracelets, and classy jewelry made from crushed lobster, mussel, and oyster shells. For the kitchen, we offer pottery mugs and bowls, blown and hand-painted glassware, cutting and charcuterie boards, and other culinary utensils.
Open all year at 136 Main Street and proudly celebrating our 11th year in business.
Gifts at 136
Damariscotta, ME
207-563-1011
Taste of Maple Gift Box
Start your day with piping-hot pancakes drizzled with incredibly delicious maple syrup. Add maple sugar to your morning coffee or tea as a flavorful sweetener. Throughout the day, savor the maple candies and succulent maple drops. Unwind after supper with a maple needham, a Maine tradition. Our Maple Sampler Box is beautifully packaged and ready to bring a smile to someone you care about. One 8.45-oz. Maine-themed bottle, pure Maine maple syrup. One 20-oz. bag, Premier Pancake Mix. One 5.5-oz. pure maple sugar. One 8-piece pure maple candy. Two Maine maple needhams. Four maple candy drops. Hilltop Boilers – 2022 Gold Winner of the “best of the 207” for maple syrup.
Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup
159 Elm St., P.O. Box 29, Newfield, ME
207-793-8850
Personalized Maine-Made Presents
Voted 2021, 2022 Best Gift Shop in Down East magazine’s Best of Maine.
Voted 2021 Retailer of the Year by the Retail Association of Maine.
Voted 2023 Best Gift Shop in the Times Record’s Best of the Midcoast.
Create the perfect customized gift package made from the finest products Maine makers have to offer. For over 20 years, Lisa-Marie’s has supported hundreds of small local businesses and is proud to offer a selection of specialty foods and chocolates, pottery, candles and soaps, jewelry, apparel for the whole family, photography, and art! Pick your favorite products in-store or let us customize a gift and ship it for you.
Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine, Inc.
170 Front St., Bath | 207-443-2225
35 Exchange St., Portland | 207-828-1515
Coffee Gift Boxes – Sustainably & Ethically Sourced
Spread holiday cheer and make a difference. The coffee in our sustainably and ethically sourced gift boxes has a direct, positive impact on the prosperity of our farmer partners around the globe. Choose from Breakfast in Maine, Coffee & Cocktails with a Chocolate Chaser, or our limited-edition Art of Blending Coffee Box, a selection of beans of varying tones, flavors, and textures for you to craft your signature blend.
We believe in creating a union of unique experiences, cultures, and legacies. A great cup of coffee changes lives. Join us on the journey.
Coffee By Design
Portland, ME
207-879-2233
Part Denmark – Part Maine
Studio Arhoj aims to keep handmade crafts alive and transparent, producing nearly all glass and ceramic items by hand in their Copenhagen studios. A blend of the clean, modern lines of Scandinavian design, the colorful world of Japanese animation, and shared Danish and New England values of quality and hard work, studio owners Anders Arhoj (Denmark) and Joe Cooper (Maine) and their team experiment daily with color, form, material, and technique to breathe fresh life into traditional craft. Available at Smalls, Portland, ME; Nahcotta, Portsmouth, NH; Nico Scout, South Kingstown, RI; BEAM, Brooklyn, NY; Rare Device, San Francisco, CA; and other locations across the U.S. and Canada. Global shipping available.
Studio Arhoj
Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest
Jenna Bag – Java Brown
An elegant essential
Zipper closure
One exterior pocket
One zip and three open pockets Dimensions: 14″ w x 9.5″ h x 5.5″ d Handle drop: 9.75″