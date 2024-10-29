Subscribe Here
Down East Magazine, November 2024
Maine-made ornaments

The Down East Shop Gift Guide

We've made it easy for you to shop 100+ Maine makers to find the perfect holiday gifts for those who love the Pine Tree State.

maine-themed pot holder

Unique Maine Gifts

From surprising food finds to tools they didn’t know they needed, you’re bound to find something for the person who has everything.

Maine-Made Ornaments

Add a little Maine to your holiday tree — or use these ornaments as gift accents, napkin rings, or wall decor.

Gert & Co Forest Watercolor Gift Wrap

Gift Wrap & Greeting Cards

Add a touch of Maine to your holiday gifts and Christmas correspondence.

Slate Maine Magnet Set

Maine Stocking Stuffers

Find little treats, trinkets, treasures, and more for everyone on your nice list.

2025 Maine Down East Wall Calendar

2025 Calendars & Planners

Every year, Down East creates a collection of calendars featuring stunning photos taken all around the beautiful state of Maine.

Best Sellers

Through the years, these products have been the most-loved by our readers, shop customers, and staff.

GIFTS FOR THE ADVENTURER

Maine Birding Workshops

Birding Workshops

We have trips in every season, from Rangeley to Monhegan Island, ranging from afternoon excursions to multi-day adventures.

Maine Photography Workshops

Photography Workshops

Our network of experienced photographers will help you learn how to photograph wildlife, portraits, and landscapes — using a film or digital camera or your mobile device.

Maine Getaways

Maine Getaways

Canoe the Allagash, hike Katahdin, stay in a lighthouse, write a memoir — these trips are bucket-list-worthy adventures.

GIFTS FOR THE HOST/HOSTESS

Maine Pine Syrup

Gourmet Gifts & Entertaining Essentials

Charcuterie boards, snacks, syrups, tea towels, and more, inspired by The Way Life Should Be.

GIFTS FOR THE JEWELRY LOVER

Pine Tree Earrings

Maine-Made Jewelry

Browse bracelets, earrings, necklaces, cufflinks, and more from vendors across the Pine Tree State.

GIFTS FOR THE OUTDOORSY TYPE

Allagash Cruiser Camp Axe

Outdoor Living Essentials

Be sure they enjoy the outdoors with our collection of Maine-made and Maine-inspired accessories and gear.

GIFTS FOR THE SKINCARE OBSESSED

KelpGlow Facial Oil

Maine-Sourced Skincare

Made in Maine, and many made with Maine-sourced ingredients, these products will keep your skin happy through every season.

GIFTS FOR THE LOVED ONE THAT’S ALWAYS ON THE GO

Saco River Tote Bag

Bags & Wallets

From handcrafted, durable leather bags, clutches, and wallets to conversation-starting zipped pouches and canvas totes, you’re bound to find something your traveler will love.

GIFTS FOR THE BOARD GAME ENTHUSIAST

Mini Maine Cribbage Board

Games, Puzzles, and Kits

For home, camp, boat, camper, or tent, these Maine-y games and activities will inspire hours of fun amongst friends and family.

GIFTS FOR EVERYONE

Down East Gift Subscription

Down East Gift Subscription

The perfect last-minute gift for those who love Maine! We’ll send you a gift card to sign and send to your gift recipient.

Down East Digital Gift Card

Down East Shop Digital Gift Card

Not sure exactly what they want? This digital gift card to the Down East Shop guarantees they’ll get the perfect gift from you!

