How to Find the Right Real Estate Broker

Maine homes have never been in higher demand. If you’re thinking of buying or selling, it’s never been more important to have an expert on your side. “When buying or selling a home you need professional advice and guidance,” says Scott Horty, founder of Camden Real Estate Company. “It’s imperative to work with a real estate broker who will advocate for you.” Here are some tips to make the process easier.

What qualities should you look for in a broker?

Look for a full-time professional who has a finger on the pulse of the local market with experience selling homes in your community, and the technical tools to offer virtual tours, FaceTime showings, and online document signings. There can be a huge difference in how a particular agent promotes properties and represents your interests. Spend a little time initially finding the right broker. Read the bios on the website. Good chemistry and communication are important. Whether you’re buying or selling a home, the stakes are high, and sensitive situations are bound to come up. You want to work with someone you can relate to, who can help you navigate those situations. Before you hire anyone, set up some time for an introductory talk (in-person or virtually) so you can get a sense of whether the Realtor® would be a good fit for you.

What should you expect from the relationship?

A good agent will provide a complete market analysis of your home or a property of interest. They will walk you through the offer process, explain how the inspection process works, and provide any other guidance you need all the way to the closing. You want to work with someone who will be there to answer questions and resolve issues after the deal is closed to make the transition as easy as possible, whether you need help switching over the utilities or finding local contractors.

What are some common mistakes sellers make?

With such high demand for homes right now, some people try to sell their homes on their own because they think it will save them money. That can backfire. Often, homes that are put up for sale by owners sit unsold because the sellers don’t understand the market or they don’t have the technology to present their property in an appealing way. In the end, they waste time and spend more money than if they had worked with a professional in the first place. Take time to find the right broker and the end result will be a lot more satisfying.

