Can You Guess These 5 Spots on the Maine Coast?

Sure, Maine’s got 3,500 miles of coastline, but just a small fraction of that has public access that’s guaranteed. And with climate change and development pressures looming, waterfront access has never been more vulnerable. Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) is working to protect that shoreline, having created a network of more than 140 public preserves, stretching from Lubec to Falmouth and ranging from remote islands to cherished community gathering spots. Can you name these places Maine Coast Heritage Trust has saved?

Clue: E. B. White’s Old Stomping Grounds

Standing on the western edge of this swath of fields and forests, looking out across the glassy waters of Allen Cove, you can make out the cedar-shingled boathouse where E.B. White penned Charlotte’s Web and many of his other celebrated works, as well as the white peaked roofline of the 1795 farmhouse where he lived for nearly 50 years.

Which MCHT preserve is this? Answer: Harriman Point, Brooklin



The 138 acres that make up Harriman Point, which includes the largest publicly accessible stretch of coastline on the Blue Hill peninsula, were bequeathed to MCHT in 2014 by Brooklin summer resident Susan Lyman Drew. MCHT created 2½ miles of trails that traverse a salt marsh and wend through pitch pine forests, ideal for family-friendly expeditions or jaunts on snowshoes or cross-country skis. Learn more here.

Clue: A Quick Getaway

Local paddlers, fishermen, and sailors love to lay anchor near these Casco Bay islands, which are 3 miles from the public boat launch at Brunswick’s Mere Point. At low tide, you can frolic across the sandbar between the islands. Stay for the day or pitch a tent to spend the night at one of three campsites.

Which MCHT preserve is this? Answer: The Goslings, Harpswell



For decades, the family that owned The Goslings allowed anyone to visit freely. In 2014, when the owners wanted to sell the islands, MCHT conserved them for permanent public access with the help of a grant from the Land for Maine’s Future program, and individual donations—including a shoebox stuffed with $22,000 in cash, checks, and spare change that locals had collected through a grassroots fundraising drive. The Goslings are among 300 islands that MCHT has protected. Learn more here.

Clue: A Cherished Local Farm

Minutes from downtown Camden, this saltwater farm is best known for its herd of Belted Galloways, the famous black-and-white-striped cattle. Each spring, hundreds gather here for Calf Unveiling Day to sneak a peek at the adorable baby Belties. Throughout the year, nature lovers flock here to tour the farm, spot birds, gape at wildflowers, take gardening workshops, and more.

Which MCHT preserve is this? Answer: Aldermere Farm, Rockport



MCHT opened Aldermere Farm to the public in 1991, after the property was donated to the trust by the family that had been farming the site for more than a century. MCHT has kept the farm going, and opened a popular education center there. Learn more here.

Clue: An Outermost Place

This site, named for its boot-like shape, offers epic views across the Grand Manan Channel from its majestic seaside cliffs and secluded cobble beach. Located in Lubec, the easternmost town in the U.S., it’s an awesome place to spot spruce grouse, gawk at the gallivanting seabirds, and watch the resident bald eagles that nest here.

Which MCHT preserve is this? Answer: Boot Head Preserve, Lubec



In 1988, MCHT stepped in to buy the 700-acre parcel that would become Boot Head Preserve, after developers had proposed building a subdivision on it. Together with MCHT’s neighboring preserves —Bog Brook Cove, and Hamilton Cove — and the state’s Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land, Boot Head helps make up the largest contiguous area of conserved Maine coastline outside of Acadia National Park. Learn more here.

Clue: An Iconic Stone Barn

For generations of locals and visitors, this 1907 barn has served as a beloved landmark en route to Acadia National Park. Vegetables and dairy goats have been raised here for more than a century, even as Bar Harbor has developed into a bustling tourist hotspot all around it.