AI Pioneer Sylvain Jaume Helps Launch UNE’s New Computer Science Programs

Sylvain Jaume has always felt driven to apply research in ways to improve people’s lives. A native of Belgium, Jaume came to the U.S. in 2000 to work in MIT’s Artificial Intelligence Lab. “At that time, our theories were advanced compared to the technology available,” he says. “AI was in its infancy.” He collaborated with radiologists and surgeons to use AI to improve detection of tumors in brain images and guide surgery in the operating room. When he moved from academia to industry, he developed AI software capable of mining large quantities of imaging data, like MRIs, CT scans, and electron microscope images. Through the course of his work, he noticed a gap between what new hires had learned in college and the skills they needed to be effective at their jobs.

That motivated him to return to academia and launch an interdisciplinary engineering program in which students could combine an engineering major with a minor in a different discipline. He’s now brought that model to UNE as the inaugural director of the recently established School of Computer Science and Data Analytics. “I strongly believe that innovation occurs at the intersection of different disciplines,” he says. “That’s the reason I was very excited by UNE’s mission to empower students with the expertise to drive innovation and address complex global challenges and by its proven strength in interdisciplinary learning and research. UNE is a pioneer in that type of education.”

The new school will offer degree programs in computer science, data science, applied mathematics, and statistics, with the opportunity to double major with a program in any of the university’s other colleges. Jaume’s primary goal is to help students understand computer science’s impact in the field. “Now we see AI surpassing human performance in certain areas,” he says. “It’s critical we give students not only a strong, deep technical expertise but also an understanding of the needs and the challenges in different disciplines, so they can develop the next generation of AI systems that will make a difference for society.”

Jaume wants the new school’s students to think critically about how they can impact global issues like food security, energy, and the environment, and he looks forward to seeing how graduates will contribute to Maine’s economic development. “What makes me really excited about this role is working collaboratively with other schools on campus, with other institutions, and also with Maine industry partners,” he says. “It could be the fishing industry, the forestry industry, or any other industry where this type of technology is not currently present. I think it has great potential for the workforce in Maine to be able to integrate this deep technical expertise with what they do.”