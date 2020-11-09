SMALL CUPBOARD

Maine Woodworks Our Small Cupboard, a charming and festive gift for the home lover in your life. A pop of color and some jazzy knobs transform the ordinary into a statement piece. Cottage-style furniture handcrafted in Maine using sustainably harvested hardwood, 40 colorful, environmentally friendly finishes, and time-tested joinery. We strive to create lasting beauty with each piece of furniture we craft. Give a gift that lasts a lifetime from Maine Woodworks. Saco, ME

207-887-1989

ORIGINAL OIL PAINTINGS

Art on the Run Art on the Run is the new Down East art gallery of John Richards, recently relocated from the Berkshires of Massachusetts to Lamoine. Richards specializes in realistic seascapes (with emphasis on Acadia), still lifes, and landscape paintings. The gallery is located at 51 Moose Run in Lamoine and is open by appointment only. Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone or a memento to bring home memories of your Down East experience, a painting by John Richards is an ideal way to celebrate nature’s beauty. You can make an appointment to see the works at [email protected] or by calling. Lamoine, ME

413-884-5452

CUSTOM, ONE-OF-A-KIND, AND FINELY CRAFTED JEWELRY

Fossilized sand dollars earrings in 18k yellow gold and vs-white diamonds by jeweler and gallery owner John McVeigh.

Located in the picturesque island town of Stonington, Maine, J. McVeigh Jewelry represents some of today’s leading jewelry artists from the U.S. and abroad, each one an expert in their craft. Working in a wide variety of styles and materials, our jewelers create distinctive, often one-of-a-kind works featuring unique gemstones and minerals, often cut by the artists themselves. We also offer a collection of beautifully hand-fabricated metal objects for home and table.

Please visit our website for a full selection of our artists’ work or let us create a custom-made piece of art for you.

MOOSE SMOOCH LIP BALM

The perfect stocking stuffer and gift topper!

Celebrate the holidays with a little Moose Smooch under the moose-l-toe (get it?). Mad Gab’s Candy Cane, Sugar Cookie, and Hot Cocoa Moose Smooch lip balms are sure to keep lips happy all winter long! Made with 100% natural and organic ingredients — they taste great and are perfectly creamy — never greasy or waxy.

Order by December 15 and receive 20% off with code: downeast2020

Mad Gab’s is a woman-owned company based in Yarmouth for over 29 years. Run by 4 moms, our small business packs each order with a whole lot of love and gratitude. We give back through our GabGirls program — offering free business and entrepreneurship workshops to girls across Maine; helping to build the next generation of female leaders.

Yarmouth, ME

800-547-5823

BRONZE WIND AND DOOR BELLS

US Bells offers original designs of bronze bells, hardware, and original sculpture by Richard Fisher. From small dinner bells to large estate bells, all are hand cast at our foundry in Prospect Harbor, located in Down East Maine.

“Our bells can remain outdoors year-round, through winter blizzards and quiet summer breezes. As the weather changes, so too does their song, which, for me, becomes a vibrant reflection of our living world.” —Richard Fisher

We welcome you to visit our website, where you can see and hear all of our bells and view our casting process.

Prospect Harbor, ME

207-963-7184

STORIES OF AROOSTOOK

Islandport Press Stories of Aroostook: The Best of Echoes Magazine, edited by Kathryn Olmstead and published by Maine-based Islandport Press, is a curated collection of articles and essays selected from the pages of the beloved quarterly magazine. For nearly 30 years, Echoes served as a journal of rural life and became a community touchpoint for archiving the history and way of life in Aroostook County. This new anthology honors the magazine and captures the spirit and sense of place that still makes The County unforgettable. Softcover, $17.95, plus S&H. Please visit our new website to find stories about Maine and to discover all of our wonderful books about the Pine Tree State. 207-846-3344

[email protected]

NORTH COUNTRY WIND BELLS® COLLECTIONS

Original and authentic wind bells crafted on the rugged coast of Maine echoing the beautiful mystical sounds of buoy bells on the ocean’s coastlines!

Six collections of wind bells with more than 64 sounds and more than 100 distinctive windcatchers from which to choose. Each wind bell is created with recycled steel under environmentally friendly processes and enclosed in a uniquely crafted recyclable box.

Maine Buoy Bells® are crafted with the best in Maine craftsmanship to last for 45 years! The perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and housewarmings. “When the bell rings with every gentle breeze, the recipient will be reminded of the giver.” Family crafted since 1975, in its second generation.

Round Pond, ME

877-930-5435

PRODUCTS FROM MAINE’S FINEST MAKERS

Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine carries the work of Maine’s most creative makers. Featuring products from more than 400 small businesses exclusively within the state of Maine, there’s a little something for everyone at Lisa-Marie’s.

Discover a unique gift for everyone in the family. From pottery and kitchenware to photography and artwork; jewelry from the coast of Maine to specialty food and candy; Maine apparel for the youngest to the oldest in your family, and so much more!

Support Maine’s small businesses, the mom & pop shops, our friends and neighbors. Shop small and buy local at Lisa-Marie’s.

170 Front St., Bath – 207-443-2225

35 Exchange St., Portland – 207-828-1515