Saving Birdland

The lush woodlands surrounding Vinalhaven’s tidal embayment (known as “The Basin”) have long been a playground for islanders and visitors. Mossy granite ledges provide idyllic picnic spots, and the surrounding hills block the wind, keeping the water placid for paddlers. Over a period of nearly three decades, from 1990 to 2019, Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Vinalhaven Land Trust acquired 795 acres surrounding the Basin, working with conservation-minded landowners to protect the area from overdevelopment and keep it open for the public to enjoy. In the process, the land trusts preserved something else: a birding mecca.

The Basin Preserve’s array of marshes, mudflats, ledges, and spruce-fir forests attracts a motley crew of shorebirds and songbirds. Its location on Vinalhaven — 15 miles off the mainland — offers easy access to fish and refuge from predators. Ospreys nest at the preserve. Sandpipers, Arctic terns, and short-billed dowitchers probe the mudflats for insects and worms. Migratory birds like vireos and warblers stop to rest and refuel before continuing on to South America.

The Basin Preserve is just one spot where MCHT’s efforts to protect public access to Maine’s most beautiful places benefits birds too. The Trust has helped conserve more than 150,000 acres over the past 50 years. And without that work, and the efforts of the state’s 85 land trusts, Maine’s status as an avian haven would be vastly diminished.

“Land trusts are on the front lines,” says Jeff Wells, author of Maine’s Favorite Birds and the National Audubon Society’s vice president of boreal conservation. “They’re protecting big chunks of habitat where millions of birds find food, get protection, nest, and raise their young that would otherwise be lost forever.”

Protecting land is only the beginning of MCHT’s work. The Trust maintains preserves and conservation easements to ensure that human activity doesn’t disrupt habitat. During nesting season, for example, MCHT closes some preserves so hikers don’t flush birds off their nests, exposing chicks to predators. MCHT stewards clear out trash and invasive species, so they don’t choke off native plants that birds rely on for food. “Conserving habitat for birds and wildlife is as essential to our work as protecting the coast for people to enjoy,” says Jane Arbuckle, MCHT’s director of stewardship. “We’re working to maintain a resilient coast, and that means striking the right balance.”

