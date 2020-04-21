Weekly Update: How Mainers Are Coping With COVID-19

Camden

The community group that lights a star atop Mount Battie every holiday season reinstalled the star, visible for miles at night, as a symbol of hope and community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (The holiday tradition dates back 54 years.)

Portland

A group of current and former Baxter Academy students and their engineering teacher developed and continue to test an emergency ventilator that costs about $1,500 to make using readily available parts. Standard ventilators cost between $25,000 and $50,000.

Augusta & Waterville

Police and firefighters lined up by the entrances to Togus VA Medical Center, MaineGeneral Medical Center, and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood to thank health-care workers coming and going from work.

Gardiner

Sibling high schoolers Lorelei and Calvin Mason used a 3D printer to design mask clips for health-care workers after a family friend mentioned that face masks irritate skin around the ears. The pair has donated more than 100 clips to staff at long-term care facilities.

Brunswick

Bowdoin College opened up 75 of its single apartments to house Mid Coast Hospital employees who can’t go home because they have family members at high risk from coronavirus. The college has also prepared 12 rooms for any first responders who come into contact with individuals carrying COVID-19.

Biddeford

Locally based Thermoformed Plastics of New England partnered with New Hampshire–based Alene Candle to produce 12,500 face shields for first responders and health-care workers in Maine and New Hampshire. The companies are now processing orders for over 600,000 shields.