October 2023

He’s Been Thinking

Philosopher Daniel Dennett has written more than a dozen influential books, but his new one is in an unfamiliar genre: memoir. We visited his place on Eggemoggin Reach for a porch chat about consciousness, AI, farm implements, and Maine as a lifelong refuge.

By Rachel Slade

A Quartet at the Bridge

After a tumultuous few years, one of Maine’s most renowned chamber-music ensembles plays a transition.

By Douglas Rooks

When Blue Hill Turns Gold

As autumn descends, Maine’s most charmingly bucolic peninsula adopts a lavish palette of bronze, amber, and rust.

Photographed by Dave Waddell

North by East

Almost 90, artist Alison Hildreth is everywhere all at once. For a local weatherman, there’s always a chance of giant pumpkins. The world’s largest revolving globe, Eartha turns 25 (and turns and turns). Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a whole neighborhood gets fleeced.

Food and Drink

The Maine Heritage Orchard grows a pear, Bolognese meets Benjamin Franklin at Lincolnville’s Astor & Rose, and artful cakes bloom in Cumberland.

Good Things from Maine

Vintage materials inspire a Topsham outerwear designer with an outdoorsy uncle, dolls don animal masks for a Portland craft exhibit, and small-scale artisans go big in Bangor.

Maine Homes

A couple leans into retro vibes in their Portland ranch, an Auburn homeowner gets spooky in her Gothic Revival, and a Patten preservationist is a historic church’s salvation.

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to August’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

My Maine, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Children’s-book author Peter Brown, on Bristol’s La Verna Preserve.

On our Cover: The Jud Hartmann Gallery, in Blue Hill, by Dave Waddell.

Additional Photos: Hannah Hoggatt, Tara Rice, and Benjamin Williamson.