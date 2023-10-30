November 2023

Features

Keeping It General

In their heyday, general stores provided a little bit of everything in towns across Maine. Now, though, many of those old establishments have fallen by the wayside, so photographers Dave Waddell and Tristan Spinski set out looking for ones still living up to the general idea.

By Jesse Ellison

Rescue Mission

When seals are stranded along the coast, Marine Mammals of Maine rushes to their aid. But with seal populations thriving, what inspires the nonprofit’s small crew of staff and volunteers to keep answering the call?

By Alix Morris

The State of Beer

Forty years ago, a refreshing idea ­— to make good, distinctive beer — took hold in Maine. Today, that idea flows across a vast and varied brewing landscape.



By Joel Crabtree, Will Grunewald, Kate McCarty, and Joe Ricchio

Departments

North by East

A family hikes every Acadia footpath. The Bowdoin arctic museum’s cool new digs. A newspaper builds a bridge between new and longtime Mainers. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a late Senator’s 1941 Plymouth drives a high price.

Food and Drink

A chocolatier introduces a line of chocolatey baking mixes, a Portland Thai restaurant dabbles in less-familiar flavors, and a chef’s take on a Mexican classic relies on Somali-grown corn from central Maine.

Good Things from Maine

A Round Pond artist’s massive mosaic gems are simply brilliant, a holiday table laden with Maine-made wares, and three newcomers join Maine’s indie-bookstore scene.

Maine Homes

A father and daughter tag-team the decorating in their new Warren home, a Southwest Harbor couple’s art gallery is also their living room, and a fashion designer spiffs up a Waldoboro Italianate.

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to August’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

Columns

Editor’s note, responses to September’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

My Favorite Place

Natural Resources Council of Maine CEO Rebeccah Sanders, on Acadia’s Wonderland Trail.

On our Cover: A seal pup rehabbing in Brunswick, by Tristan Spinski.

Additional photos: Dave Waddell, Anthony DiBiase, and Tristan Spinski