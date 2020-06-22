VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES FOR DOWN EAST'S 2020 BEST OF MAINE!

July 2020

Down East Magazine, July 2020, Bicentennial Collector's Issue
Caterpillar Hill
Photographed by Terrell Lester
The Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land
The Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land is among the jewels of the Down East coast. Photographed by Frederick Bloy
Giant’s Stairs, on Bailey Island, in Harpswell
Giant’s Stairs, on Bailey Island, in Harpswell. Photographed by Benjamin Williamson

Special Issue

200 Reasons to Love Maine

A loving tribute to the sites and sights, the moments and memories, the tastes and smells, the people and peculiarities of the Pine Tree State. Happy 200th birthday, Maine.

by Michael Burke, Franklin Burroughs, Michaela Cavallaro, Joel Crabtree, Jennifer Lynn Craig, Will Grunewald, Brielle Hardy, Ron Joseph, Brian Kevin, Emily Silvia, Sarah Stebbins, Jennifer Van Allen, Peter Van Allen, Charlotte Wilder, Benjamin Williamson, and Virginia M. Wright

Dooryard

My Favorite Place

On the cover: Harbor Island in Buck’s Harbor, Brooksville, by Frederick Bloy.

Additional photos: Terrell Lester, Frederick Bloy, and Benjamin Williamson

