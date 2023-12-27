Buy This Issue!
Down East Reader Photo Contest
Our judges picked standouts in three categories — landscape, wildlife, and lifestyle — from a pool of nearly 1,000 entries. And our readers had their say too.
Take a Skate on the Wild Side
To head out on what skaters call “wild ice” requires some skill, some specialized gear, and some caution, but for those who take up the frosty pastime, it tends to turn into a lifelong passion.
By Will Grunewald
The Art of Being Jefferey Becton
Long content to toil in obscurity from his quiet perch on Deer Isle, the septuagenarian master of photomontage drives fast, takes chances, and wonders whether he’s getting somewhere.
By Jesse Ellison
North by East
A flurry of research gives new insight into elusive snowy owls. The Portland children’s museum debuts its first Wabanaki-focused permanent exhibit. A historic Hallowell weather vane leaves its perch. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, an out-of-this-world update for Aroostook County’s 100-mile solar-system model.
Food and Drink
Brunswick’s burgeoning bagel shop can hardly keep up. For homey fare, there’s no place like Pottle’s, in Liberty. And it’s time to take stalk of Maine broccoli.
Good Things from Maine
A Hampden artist makes elaborate mosaics from discarded books. In Orrington, what will become of a vast formalwear collection? Plus, meet Maine’s next top model.
Maine Homes
In a Freeport home, what’s old is new. Windows are a Warren muralist’s canvas. And the new school of dorm design prioritizes sustainability and style — and sky lounges.
Where in Maine
Maine Moment
Dooryard
Editor’s note, responses to November’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.
Room with a View
My Favorite Place
Solo sailor Cole Brauer, on Boothbay’s Back River.
On our Cover: Fisherman on Chickawaukie Pond, in Rockport, by Isaac Remsen.
Additional Photos: Tara Rice, Benjamin Williamson, and Nicole Wolf