Down East Reader Photo Contest

Our judges picked standouts in three categories — landscape, wildlife, and lifestyle — from a pool of nearly 1,000 entries. And our readers had their say too.

Take a Skate on the Wild Side

To head out on what skaters call “wild ice” requires some skill, some specialized gear, and some caution, but for those who take up the frosty pastime, it tends to turn into a lifelong passion.

By Will Grunewald

The Art of Being Jefferey Becton

Long content to toil in obscurity from his quiet perch on Deer Isle, the septuagenarian master of photomontage drives fast, takes chances, and wonders whether he’s getting somewhere.

By Jesse Ellison

North by East

A flurry of research gives new insight into elusive snowy owls. The Portland children’s museum debuts its first Wabanaki-focused permanent exhibit. A historic Hallowell weather vane leaves its perch. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, an out-of-this-world update for Aroostook County’s 100-mile solar-system model.

Food and Drink

Brunswick’s burgeoning bagel shop can hardly keep up. For homey fare, there’s no place like Pottle’s, in Liberty. And it’s time to take stalk of Maine broccoli.

Good Things from Maine

A Hampden artist makes elaborate mosaics from discarded books. In Orrington, what will become of a vast formalwear collection? Plus, meet Maine’s next top model.

Maine Homes

In a Freeport home, what’s old is new. Windows are a Warren muralist’s canvas. And the new school of dorm design prioritizes sustainability and style — and sky lounges.

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to November’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

Columns

Room with a View

My Favorite Place

Solo sailor Cole Brauer, on Boothbay’s Back River.

On our Cover: Fisherman on Chickawaukie Pond, in Rockport, by Isaac Remsen.

Additional Photos: Tara Rice, Benjamin Williamson, and Nicole Wolf