February 2024

Flower Power

Farmers across the state are banding together to take on the hegemony of imports in local flower shops. If they succeed, Maine floriculture could hit full bloom.

By Katy Kelleher

A Vision In Black and White

In the 1970s and ’80s, Joel Greenberg schlepped a bulky, old view camera all over Vinalhaven, capturing the island’s landscape and people. Now, he has compiled more than 100 of those images in a coffee-table book that is resonating with audiences in ways he didn’t see coming.

By Will Grunewald

Uphill Struggle

Big Moose Mountain should be a skiers’ paradise. Instead, years of ownership issues, deteriorating infrastructure, and unrealized ambitions have reduced the locally beloved resort to a shadow of its former self. Can anyone give the place a much-needed lift?

By Adrienne Perron

Special Advertising Section: Retire to Maine

A Pine Tree State guide to the golden years.

North by East

A Waldoboro builder turns Vacationland into Legoland, Caribou’s natural-history center digs into prehistory, and a mother’s old diaries lights up TikTok. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a personal best in Millinocket’s half marathon.

Food and Drink

A Mapleton chip maker is frying as fast as it can to keep up with demand, an acclaimed Brunswick restaurant reopens, and a new dessert bar in Kennebunk swirls inventive flavors with bold interior design.

Good Things from Maine

Locally sourced essentials take the chill off a Maine winter, a Bowdoinham artist makes whimsical tableware, and a vending machine dispenses tiny pieces of art.

Maine Homes

Wood finishes (and a wood-fired sauna) warm a Lincolnville retreat, mod Italian design takes up residence in a Freeport sea captain’s house, and a preservationist becomes a beacon to . . . beacons.

responses to December's Where in Maine

Telling Room executive director Kristina M.J. Powell, on the Portland Public Library.

