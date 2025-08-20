Subscribe Here

The Top 5 Best New Restaurants in Maine

Presenting our readers' favorite Maine restaurants to have opened in the last two years. Hope you're hungry.

Chicken and waffles, a chicken biscuit sandwich, and french toast from Buttermilk Kitchen, in Camden, Maine
Breakfast at Buttermilk Kitchen, in Camden. Photo by Nicole Wolf
By Bhavana Scalia-Bruce
Updated August 2025

Every year, thousands of readers nominate and vote for their favorites in dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoors, and travel in Down East’s Best of Maine poll. Here we present the five finalists for Best New Restaurant to have opened within the last year or so. 

Honey’s Fried Chicken Palace | 153 New County Rd., Thomaston | Opened April 2024

Thomaston’s newest fast-casual hotspot, Honey’s Fried Chicken Palace, is on a mission to prove that even fast food can be prepared with care, creativity, and attention to detail. The result is crispy, flavorful dishes that are both comforting and refined. It’s perfect for a road-trip stop or a casual weeknight dinner.

Musquito Harbor Brewing Co.| 4 Duck Pond Rd., Winter Harbor | Opened November 2024

Just minutes from Acadia National Park’s Schoodic section, this brewery and gastropub is already drawing a loyal following for its house-crafted beer and satisfying, creative pub fare. Musquito Harbor Brewing Co. embraces its coastal location and quirky name (its mascot is a scrap-metal sculpture mosquito named “Buzz”).

a flight of beers at Musquito Harbor Brewing Co.
Burgers and beers at Musquito Harbor’s taproom. Photos by Dave Waddell

Pomelia | 16 Station Ave., Brunswick | Opened January 2025

Rooted in Sicilian culinary tradition, Pomelia offers handmade pastas, fresh seafood, pizzas, sandwiches, and traditional favorites in a welcoming, modern setting. Its menu also includes a surprising amount of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Buttermilk Kitchen at Marriner’s | 35 Main St., Camden | Opened April 2024

Buttermilk Kitchen brings a distinctly Southern-inspired brunch to the heart of midcoast Maine.  The menu features bold, flavorful dishes like fried chicken on pimento-cheese grits and signature buttermilk drop biscuits, alongside local staples such as lobster rolls and chowder. It’s a warm, inviting spot for an indulgent start to the day.

The chicken biscuit sandwich and corned beef hash at Buttermilk Kitchen. Photos by Nicole Wolf

Cormier’s Dog House | 765 Roosevelt Trl., Windham | Opened May 2024

Midwest flavors meet local charm at this casual family-friendly eatery. Father and son Ryan and Greg Cormier serve up a nostalgic menu of smashburgers, loaded fries, and Chicago-style hot dogs — all beef franks in a poppy-seed buns topped with yellow mustard, bright-green relish, chopped onions, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt. 

Curious to see who won the title of Best New Restaurant in our 2025 Best of Maine poll? Pick up our September issue on newsstands now, or order it online here.

Down East Magazine, July 2025

Maine stories written by Maine people. Subscribe to Down East and support local journalism.

Our Other Brands:

Don’t Miss an Issue

Subscribe Here