The Top 5 Best New Restaurants in Maine

Every year, thousands of readers nominate and vote for their favorites in dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoors, and travel in Down East’s Best of Maine poll. Here we present the five finalists for Best New Restaurant to have opened within the last year or so.

Thomaston’s newest fast-casual hotspot, Honey’s Fried Chicken Palace, is on a mission to prove that even fast food can be prepared with care, creativity, and attention to detail. The result is crispy, flavorful dishes that are both comforting and refined. It’s perfect for a road-trip stop or a casual weeknight dinner.

Just minutes from Acadia National Park’s Schoodic section, this brewery and gastropub is already drawing a loyal following for its house-crafted beer and satisfying, creative pub fare. Musquito Harbor Brewing Co. embraces its coastal location and quirky name (its mascot is a scrap-metal sculpture mosquito named “Buzz”).

Burgers and beers at Musquito Harbor’s taproom. Photos by Dave Waddell

Rooted in Sicilian culinary tradition, Pomelia offers handmade pastas, fresh seafood, pizzas, sandwiches, and traditional favorites in a welcoming, modern setting. Its menu also includes a surprising amount of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Buttermilk Kitchen brings a distinctly Southern-inspired brunch to the heart of midcoast Maine. The menu features bold, flavorful dishes like fried chicken on pimento-cheese grits and signature buttermilk drop biscuits, alongside local staples such as lobster rolls and chowder. It’s a warm, inviting spot for an indulgent start to the day.

The chicken biscuit sandwich and corned beef hash at Buttermilk Kitchen. Photos by Nicole Wolf

Midwest flavors meet local charm at this casual family-friendly eatery. Father and son Ryan and Greg Cormier serve up a nostalgic menu of smashburgers, loaded fries, and Chicago-style hot dogs — all beef franks in a poppy-seed buns topped with yellow mustard, bright-green relish, chopped onions, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt.

