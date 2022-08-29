We invited purveyors of lobster rolls from all over Maine to enter the 2022 Down East Lobster Roll Competition. Then, we asked readers to vote for their favorite. The results have been tallied, and we’re proud to announce the top three!

I’m so grateful and really just so proud of our hard-working crew at the shack. They put so much care into the food that we put out, and deserve to see those eff orts recognized. — Bree Birns

What’s the secret behind your roll?

Simplicity and quality. We fresh-pick perfectly cooked tail, knuckle, and claw lobster meat for our rolls. The bun is a simple New England–style split-top roll, toasted in butter until golden and crisp. A little mayo on the bun to add some tang, and warm butter on the side to drizzle. That’s it!

When did you first start making your rolls?

Ten years ago! This is our 10th year in business, so 10 years of lobster rolls.

If you weren’t making rolls in Maine, what would you be doing?

Probably something a lot less fun.

“We take a lot of pride in serving up fresh, delicious lobster rolls, so we are honored that so many people enjoy them! Nothing beats eating our lobster roll in one of the most beautiful places in Maine!” — Gina Longbottom

What’s the secret behind your roll?

Our secret is how fresh the lobster meat is! We buy from the local lobstermen right at our wharf, and those lobsters are cooked, picked, and transformed into delicious lobster rolls within hours. Served on a buttered, toasted, hot-dog roll with just a smidge of mayo . . .doesn’t get any fresher!

When did you first start making your rolls?

My late husband (Keith passed away in 2019) and I bought Five Islands Lobster Co. in 2007 and have carried on the tradition of making fresh lobster rolls ever since.

If you weren’t making rolls in Maine, what would you be doing?

Hopefully I’d be eating lobster rolls in Maine.

“I am so proud to receive this award. I never could have made it without my Taste of Maine family. Without them there would be no Taste of Maine. Thank you to all who voted for us.” — Candy Gregory, Co-owner

What’s the secret behind your roll?

Our rolls are made with fresh Maine lobster meat. Served on a toasted custom roll. The best thing about our roll is you can order it warm with butter or mixed with mayonnaise.

When did you first start making your rolls?

We have served fresh Maine lobster rolls since 1978. A few years back, we introduced the World’s Largest Lobster Roll. It’s two feet long and contains a pound and a quarter of lobster meat.

If you weren’t making rolls in Maine, what would you be doing?

I would deﬁ nitely be in the restaurant industry, that is where my heart is.

Thank you to all our 2022 contestants! Keep an eye out for the start of our 2023 Lobster Roll Competition.

