30 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays in Maine

Bangor | Festival of Lights Parade

Dozens of floats, local marching bands, and dance troupes will lead the star of the parade, Santa, on a festive takeover of downtown Bangor. After the parade, there will be a gathering and celebration for the city’s holiday tree lighting. Dec. 7, 2024. 4:30–6 p.m. 207-862-7259.

Bar Harbor | Village Holidays and Midnight Madness Sale

Hot cocoa and cookies will be served on the village green, carolers will be caroling, and a Santa will visit for the tree lighting and a reading of The Night Before Christmas. Plus, crafts with Santa at the local YMCA and late-night sales for holiday shoppers at local businesses. Dec. 6, 2024. 5 p.m.– midnight. 207-288-5103.

Belfast | Downtown Belfast for the Holidays

Downtown Belfast’s tree lighting on Nov. 30 is accompanied by hot cocoa, caroling, and a visit from the big man in a red suit. The city’s annual holiday sale on Dec. 7 rewards early risers with great deals (and restaurant discounts). Santa returns for Holiday on the Harbor, a kid-friendly event, on Dec. 14. Then, on Dec. 25, Belfast celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with music and readings beginning its annual menorah lighting at sundown. Nov. 30—Dec. 25, 2024. 207-218-1158.

Bethel | Christmas at the Mason House

Bethel Hill’s oldest surviving home will be decorated and lit in traditional 19th-century style. Admission, music, and refreshments are free, but donations are appreciated. Dec. 7, 2024. Noon–5 p.m. 207-824-2908.

Biddeford | Merry & Bright Night Biddeford’s city square ushers in the season with a tree lighting, musical performances, and a special visit from Santa. Dec. 6, 2024. 5:30–7:30 p.m. 207-284-8520.

Boothbay | Gardens Aglow

Sixty-five miles of string lights wrapped around trees and arbors and fashioned into massive animals, mushrooms, and more at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ annual Gardens Aglow extravaganza. Nov. 16–Dec. 31, 2024. 207-633-8000.

Boothbay Harbor | Boothbay Lights

During this multi-day celebration, boats in the harbor will don lights and decorations and convey Mr. and Mrs. Claus, elves, moose, and lobsters. On dry land: a lighted fire-truck parade, a craft show, caroling, tree lighting, an epic gingerbread-house competition, story time, and more. Nov. 23—Dec. 15. 207-633-2353.

Brunswick | Tree Lighting with Santa and Small Business Saturday

Leading up to the grand finale — Santa officially lighting the town Christmas tree — there are horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, and cookies for all. Plus, the Brunswick High chorus will sing carols, and Santa and Frosty the Snowman will make a grand entrance aboard a fire truck, after which Santa will take Christmas wishes in the gazebo on the town mall. Nov. 30, 2024. 3–6 p.m. 207-729-4439.

Camden | Lighting of the Mount Battie Summit Star

At dusk on Thanksgiving, the huge star on the Mt. Battie Tower, overlooking downtown Camden, will be lit for the season, visible for miles from its high perch. It remains aglow until New Year’s Eve. Nov. 28, 2024. Dusk.

Camden | Christmas by the Sea

Camdenites take Christmas seriously, and this year their premier holiday extravaganza includes a festive parade, holiday music concerts, carriage rides, a walk through Bethlehem, a tree-lighting ceremony, multiple performances of The Nutcracker, a craft fair, read-alouds, photos with Santa, and more. Dec. 6–8, 2024. 207-236-4404.

Damariscotta | Villages of Light

Founded in 2017, the Villages of Light celebration brings neighboring Damariscotta and Newcastle together for festivities and towns-wide cheer. Events include meeting Santa and a free showing of a Christmas movie. The Parade of Lights caps off the day’s festivities. Nov. 30, 2024. 11 a.m.—5 p.m. 207-563-8340.

Ellsworth | Downtown Christmas Parade

Now in its 44th year, the Ellsworth Christmas Parade, right down Main Street, promises lots of holiday cheer, delivered by Santa himself. After the parade, you can catch up with Santa at The Grand. Dec. 7, 2024. 4 p.m. 207-812-0172.

Chester Greenwood Day celebrates the Farmington native who invented earmuffs in 1873, when he was 15 years old. His local plant provided jobs for decades, and now, in his honor, the town holds an annual hour-long parade and a gingerbread-house contest. Plus, the local Rotary Club puts on a festival of trees decorated by local businesses. Dec. 7, 2024. All day. 207-778-4215.

Fort Kent | Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

With 65+ vendors, the 44th annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at the UMaine Fort Kent’s Sports Center is one of the largest craft fairs in northern Maine. No better place to stock up on stocking stuffers. Nov. 30–Dec. 1, 2024. 207-834-5354.

Freeport | Sparkle Celebration

The 31st annual Sparkle Celebration will feature the Parade of Lights down Main Street on Friday night, nightly shows with Freeport’s Famous Talking Christmas Tree, visits from Santa and his reindeer, a forest of twinkling trees at L.L.Bean, and more. Dec. 6–15, 2024. 207-865-1212.

Gardiner | Annual Latke Party Goldfinch Creamery Cafe is hosting its annual Latke Party, complete with chives and sour cream, a side salad, a drink, and a Hanukkah-themed dessert. Dec. 10. 4-8 p.m. 207-203-0007.

Greenville | Deck the Halls

This year, the holidays in the Moosehead Lake region kick off with an all-day Deck the Halls celebration, which includes a light parade, a holiday bazaar, a tree-lighting ceremony, horse-drawn sleigh rides, festive treats, kids craft tables, and more. Nov. 30, 2024. 207-695-2702.

Kennebunkport | Christmas Prelude

Named the second-best Christmas town in America by HGTV a few years back, Kennebunkport hosts an 11-day Christmas-kickoff festival that includes Santa arriving by lobsterboat, arts-and-crafts shows, a tree-lighting ceremony, trolley rides, Christmas karaoke, and many other activities and events. Dec 5–15, 2024. 207-967-0857.

Lewiston | Feztival of Trees

Every year, the local chapter of the fez-wearing Shriners celebrates the holidays at their Kora Temple with an indoor forest of elaborately decorated trees. Visitors can wander the holiday woodland, visit with Santa, check out local crafts, and more. Admission is $6 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. Nov. 22–30, 2024. 9 a.m.–8 p.m. 207-782-6831.

Newry | Santa Sunday

Two-hundred fifty Santas ski and snowboard down Sunday River’s Broadway trail on Santa Sunday — a fundraiser for the nonprofit River Fund’s youth programs. Participants must have full Santa attire and a jolly disposition. Dec. 8, 2024. 11 a.m. 800-543-2754.

Northeast Harbor | Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival Kick off the holiday season by participating in the Frosty 5K, watch Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on Sunbeam, Maine Seacoast Mission’s 74-foot flagship vessel, attend the village’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and bonfire at The Great Harbor Maritime Museum, and more. Dec. 7, 2024. 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. 207-276-5040.

Ogunquit | Christmas by the Sea

The oceanfront village of Ogunquit puts on three days of holiday cheer and winter festivities. Activities range from shopping sales and free gift wrapping to a polar plunge to a tree lighting to crafts fairs, wagon rides, a bonfire, and fireworks. Dec. 13-15, 2024. 207-646-2939.

Old Orchard Beach | Last Blast Bonfire Beach Party

Drag your Christmas tree to Old Orchard Beach, feed it to the bonfire, and soak up the warmth of the blaze while you watch the fireworks in this all-ages farewell to 2024. Dec. 31, 2024. Bonfire lighting, 4:30 p.m.; fireworks, 7:30 p.m. 207-590-4201.

Portland | Monument Square Tree Lighting

When the tree lights up, the holidays have arrived in Portland. The annual event includes eggnog samples, an outdoor viewing of a Christmas movie (BYO chair), and a visit with Santa. Nov. 29, 2024. 1–5:30 p.m.; tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. 207-772-6828.

Portland | Chanukah Menorah Parade

The procession of vehicles with candelabras strapped to their hoods rolls through downtown to City Hall for the lighting of the community menorah. Dec. 25, 2024. 4:30 p.m. 207-871-8947.

Presque Isle | Holiday Light Parade The 35th annual Holiday Light Parade gives participants a chance to win awards for floats in various categories: Parade Champion, Best Non-Profit, Best General Float, etc. The event is always competitive, but also festive and fun for the whole community. Dec. 7, 2024. 6 p.m. 207-764-6561.

Rangeley | Giving Tree Lighting

Continuing a 36-year tradition, Rangeley-area residents will gather to light the Giving Tree at Lakeside Park. All gifts placed under the tree are donations to those in need. Nov. 30, 2024. 4:30 p.m. 207-864-2301.

Rockland | Festival of Lights Celebration

Santa gets a U.S. Coast Guard escort to the lighting of the lobster-trap Christmas tree, the kickoff to this three-day event that includes a parade of lights, visits to Santa’s workshop, and breakfast with Santa. Nov. 29–Dec. 1, 2024. 207-593-6093.

Saco | Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights

Main Street will be bustling with trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides, a live nativity, a Festival of Trees at the Saco Museum, and a Parade of Lights featuring floats, bands, and other marching entries. Tree lighting will occur on Dec. 6, 2024. 7-9 p.m. Festival of Lights begins at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2024; parade begins at 6 p.m. 207-286-3546.

Wells | Wells Christmas Parade

Now in its 38th year, this parade features high-school groups, organizations, businesses, Santa Claus, and other characters. Dec. 15, 2024. 2 p.m. 207-646-2451.

Cape Neddick Light (more often called Nubble Light), its keeper’s house, and outbuildings will be aglow from dusk until midnight each evening throughout the holiday season. Due to safety concerns and limited parking, there is no longer a lighting event for the lighthouse at Sohier Park. Instead, eventgoers are encouraged to attend the annual Lighting of the Anchorage Inn to enjoy festive music, hot cocoa, an ice bar, and a fireworks display. Nov. 30, 2024. 4:30-7:30 p.m. 207-363-1040.

