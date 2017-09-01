Where in Maine? 09.01.17

Where in Maine?

autumn field overlooking lake

Photographed by Stephen Beckwith

Can you identify this scenic overlook and the lake down below?

If the name of that distant lake is any indication, you’re as likely to run into a moose leaf-peeping at this highway overlook as you are another driver. A few years ago, though, some new infrastructure made this spot a lot more appealing for motorists. Lurking among the four-wheeled and the four-legged visitors, you might also catch a stray scraggly bearded hiker, thanks to the 1975 reroute of a certain significant hiking trail that now passes nearby. Given the name, you’d think you were standing at a summit, but hikers heading north will climb another few hundred feet to top out on a 2,530-foot peak that shares its name with at least a dozen other hills and mountains around the state. Speaking of names, the unorganized township where this jaw-dropping view is found doesn’t have one, only a letter, but it gets an A+ for natural treasures: not far from this lookout, you’ll also find Maine’s tallest waterfall and a fairly unassuming trout stream that’s beloved by in-the-know anglers chasing wild brookies.

❯❯ If you can identify this oh-so-scenic overlook and lake, submit your answer below. We'll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.



