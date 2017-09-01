Where in Maine?

Can you identify this scenic overlook and the lake down below?

If the name of that distant lake is any indication, you’re as likely to run into a moose leaf-peeping at this highway overlook as you are another driver. A few years ago, though, some new infrastructure made this spot a lot more appealing for motorists. Lurking among the four-wheeled and the four-legged visitors, you might also catch a stray scraggly bearded hiker, thanks to the 1975 reroute of a certain significant hiking trail that now passes nearby. Given the name, you’d think you were standing at a summit, but hikers heading north will climb another few hundred feet to top out on a 2,530-foot peak that shares its name with at least a dozen other hills and mountains around the state. Speaking of names, the unorganized township where this jaw-dropping view is found doesn’t have one, only a letter, but it gets an A+ for natural treasures: not far from this lookout, you’ll also find Maine’s tallest waterfall and a fairly unassuming trout stream that’s beloved by in-the-know anglers chasing wild brookies.

❯❯ If you can identify this oh-so-scenic overlook and lake, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.





