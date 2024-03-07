Albracca “A New England Elegance”

Paid Content Albracca

Situated on a 3 ½-acre lot, the site was once home to a 60-room hotel, fondly recalled as Hotel Albracca, which stood from 1891 until its tragic fire in 1927. With its proximity to both the York Harbor and Long Sands Beaches, just 400 yards and 1 mile away respectively, Albracca offers guests the best of both worlds: a beach experience coupled with serene seclusion. Seasoned operators Dole Phiri and Kris Lubanski reflect on the property’s rich history, saying, “When we discovered the Albracca, its unique charm captivated us instantly. It felt like uncovering a hidden gem, an extraordinary treasure waiting to be revitalized. We simply couldn’t pass up the chance to infuse new vitality into this storied landmark.” After a year of extensive renovations, they opened the doors to Albracca Bed & Breakfast on June 17, 2021, coinciding with what would have been the hotel’s 130th anniversary.

Since its opening, Albracca has garnered rave reviews, with guests praising the tranquility of the property and its expansive grounds, a welcome respite from the bustling beaches nearby. Nestled just steps from the entrance to York’s famed Cliff Walk, guests can enjoy picturesque views of the rocky coastline. ”We’ve taken great care to preserve the historic charm of the home while incorporating modern amenities for our guests’ comfort. From the cozy air-conditioned guest rooms to the inviting common areas, we want everyone to feel at home here,” Phiri says. “Many individuals perceive old houses as having small rooms, but the rooms at Albracca are, in fact, more spacious than those typically found in a hotel. “The existing structure is composed of three historic buildings from nearby towns: York, Cape Neddick, and Wells. Each of the seven guest rooms is adorned with period-appropriate artwork and unique furnishings, boasting updated private baths and walk-in closets. The air-conditioned common areas feature several comfortable settings, allowing guests to gather and socialize. Outside, a newly added hardscape patio with a firepit provides the perfect setting for relaxation.

Clockwise from top left: a new firepit and hardscaped patio allows guests to take advantage of the secluded grounds; the bed-and-breakfast’s reception area showcases the building’s architectural details; large guest rooms with areas to lounge add to a feeling of privacy.

The building’s many historic features, including decorative wainscoting, Arts and Crafts–era built-ins, and multiple fireplaces with hand-painted tile surrounds, appeal to guests with an eye for design. A staircase salvaged from an old ship adds a surprising detail to an upstairs hallway. “We were careful not to alter anything that might compromise the unique character of the house.” Phiri says. The home’s common areas are outfitted with comfortable furniture where large groups staying in multiple rooms can convene.

Phiri’s culinary talents are particularly evident in the mornings as she expertly crafts breakfast for their guests, infusing each dish with her personal touch. Phiri says with a smile, “Cooking for guests was initially intimidating, but it’s become one of the most rewarding aspects of running a bed-and-breakfast. The restored dining room serves as a communal space where guests, both local and from around the world, come together to share stories and laughter, creating a warm, familial atmosphere.

“We’re more than just innkeepers,” Lubanski adds. “As locals, we’re here to provide guests with insider tips and recommendations to help them make the most of their stay. Whether it’s pointing out the best hiking trails or suggesting hidden gems in the area, we’re always happy to share our knowledge.”

“We are not transactional,” Phiri says. “We host our guests like we would host family. It’s genuine hospitality.”