We asked 10 art-world luminaries to share the under-the-radar places where they find great Maine art.

By Jennifer Van Allen

Art is everywhere,” Ashley Bryan declared when I called him for this story — and the celebrated multimedia artist ought to know. Last year, he welcomed some 1,500 visitors to the humble, 500-square-foot gallery he opened in 2016, near his house on Little Cranberry Island (aka Islesford), population 100ish and on the way to exactly nowhere. The Ashley Bryan Storyteller Pavilion exhibits the stained-glass windows Bryan makes out of sea glass, in addition to many of his other works, and it’s a treasure — small, funky, and characteristic of Maine’s tendency to hide exquisite art in decidedly out-of-the-way places.

Discovering art in such unexpected nooks is “part of what makes Maine so special,” says Paul Sacaridiz, executive director of Deer Isle’s Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. “People are intentionally creating spaces to show art in the communities, and artists don’t have to rely on one particular museum or art dealer to gain exposure.”

So where do the pro aesthetes go to discover the undiscovered?

We asked for directions to a few of their favorite spots, from small-town cafes and urban hotels to a former industrial laundromat to a boutique that mounts canvases right alongside locally-made taxidermy.