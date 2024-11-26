The Great Maine Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll

In the May issue, we published another running of our almost-annual Great Maine Scavenger Hunt, consisting of 31 tasks (originally 32, but one was a rainout) across four categories: Outdoors, History & Landmarks, Food & Drink, and Arts & Culture. Most readers probably cherry-picked a few things to do over the course of the summer — maybe visiting the world’s smallest bookstore or stopping by an island post office or chowing down on ployes. But some diehard scavenger hunters went all in, accomplishing as much as they could and uploading selfies so that we could track their progress up until the hunt’s Labor Day deadline. All in all, 25 people managed to finish the whole shebang, an incredible feat. Another 23 completed at least one entire category, which is pretty darn impressive too. Still others checked off plenty of tasks but without finishing any one category. Add it all up and you’ve got a lot of great summers that were had all over Maine.

2024 Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll

Finishers

Amy Tan, Hancock

Ted and Betty Repa, Boothbay Harbor

J Dumouchel, Farmington

Stephanie Herrick, Owls Head

Susan Benoit, Portland

Susan Wood, Belfast

Maureen AuCoin, Hallowell

Shirley Adams, Kennebunk

Jeff and Nancy Norton, Poland

Samantha Komorous, Newburyport, Massachusetts Kris Schulz, Bradford, Massachusetts

Sandy and Jeff Belanger, Augusta

Karen and Tim Webb, Waterville

Pamela Emery, Auburn

Jon Graham, Waterville

Kevin and Julia Keiser, Cape Elizabeth

Becky Laliberte, Greene

Carolyn Lex, Orono

Candy Perry, Owls Head

Pam Dyer, Yarmouth

Multi-Category Finishers

Tim Bouchard, Shannon Bouchard, & Donna Snowman, Orrington

Lucille, Rachelle, and Sharyn Atwater, Palmyra

Single-Category Finishers

Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles and Ed Charles, Belgrade Lakes

Melinda Corey, Jonathan Knock, and Caleb Knock, Albion

Janet Roberts, Brunswick

Dan and Debra Clark, Winslow

Deborah Dugas, Cumberland Julie Fritz and Patrick, Willa, and Grant Cobb, Scarborough

Heather and Matt Cranson, Sudbury, Massachusetts

Julie Hallett, West Gardiner

Christy Stout, Holden

Honorable Mentions

(Completed more than half the total tasks but didn’t finish any one category)

Stephanie Emery, West Paris

Deb Maxfield, Harrison

Grace Coulombe, Paris

2020 Mini Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll

Due to COVID, our 2020 Hunt was pared down to 20 outdoor destinations and activities with community health in mind. Congratulations to all who finished at least 15 “tasks” during this unprecedented time.

Heidi, Alexyss, and Jacob Baird and Bob Jordan, Lisbon Falls

Jeff and Sandy Belanger, Augusta

Tim and Shannon Bouchard, Orrington

Pamela and Haydon Boucher, Auburn

Carole and Delvyn Case, Yarmouth

Carolyn Cavanaugh, Rockport

Debra and Dan Clark, Winslow

Grace Coulombe, South Paris

Sharon Coulton, East Winthrop

Stephanie Emery, West Paris

Julia Fritz and Patrick and Willa Cobb, Scarborough

Stephanie and Lucia Herrick, Carol Ann McMahan, and Candy Perry, Owls Head

Mark Kent, Carolyn Lex, and Katie, Laura Grace, and Maisie Kent, Orono

Jonathan Knock, Melinda Corey, and Caleb Knock, Albion Chip Loggins and Woody Pyle, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire

Deb Maxfield, Harrison

Linda Parent, Lagrange

Karen Rea, Cape Elizabeth

Ted and Betty Repa, West Boothbay Harbor

Janet Roberts, Brunswick

Sara Roberts, Waterville

Rebekah, Teagan, Nathan, Tavish, Niam, and Morph Rogers, Boothbay Harbor

Jerry Seaman, Hollis

Ken and Donna Snowman, Orrington

Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles and Edwin Charles, Belgrade Lakes

Amy Tan, Hancock

Deborah Teal and Bob Fries, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire

Karen and Tim Webb, Waterville

2019 Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll

Finishers

Cathy Ames, Orland

Chuck AuCoin, Scottsdale, Arizona

Ed and Cheryl Avis, Litchfield

Heidi Baird, Lisbon Falls

Sandy Belanger, Augusta

Susan Benoit, Portland

Carolyn Cavanaugh, Rockport

Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles, Belgrade Lakes

Christy and Dan Crocker, Hallowell

Angela Domenichelli, Belfast

Chris Draves York, Freeport

Pamela Emery and Haydon, Auburn

Beth Fox, Cumberland

Judy Gagnon, Cumberland Center Lauren Giroux, Freedom

Julie Hallett, West Gardiner

Valerie Hill, Bangor

Susan Jones, Union

Mark Kent, Carolyn Lex, and Katie and Maisie Kent, Orono

Lorraine Kingsbury, August

Michelle Michaud, North Vassalboro

Linda Parent, Lagrange

Ted and Betty Repa, West Boothbay Harbor

Kevin Sutherland, Saco

Amy Tan, Hancock

Su Wood, Belfast

Honorable Mentions

(Completed 30 of the 40 tasks or more)

Tim and Shannon Bouchard, Orrington

Nancy Brown, Freeport

Grace Coulombe, South Paris

Donna Dashnau, New Sharon Amanda Keddy, Fairfield

Arleen Masselli, Farmington

Deb Maxfield, Harrison

Donna and Ken Snowman, Orrington

Single-Category Finishers

Cindy Andrews, Cumberland

Alexyss Baird, Lisbon Falls

Jacob Baird, Lisbon Falls

Edwin Charles, Rome

Heather Josselyn-Cranson and Seraphina Cranson, Sudbury, Massachusetts

Donna Dailey, Mineola, New York

Deborah Dugas, Cumberland Jon Graham, with Gus, Penny, and Jessica, Waterville

Scott, Stephanie, and Lucia Herrick, Owls Head

Jonathan Knock, Melinda Corey, and Caleb Knock, Albion

Candy Perry and Carol Ann McMahan, Owls Head

Julia Fritz and Patrick Cobb, Scarborough

2018 Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll

Finishers

Maureen and Chuck AuCoin and Alex Patel, Hallowell

Sarah Bolduc, Gardiner

Maureen Bonzey, Framingham, Massachusetts

Donna Bruton, Bridgton

Christy and Dan Crocker, Hallowell

Karen Erdmann, Dresden

Matt and Jenn Fortin, Fryeburg

Veronica Frazier, Waldoboro

Bob Fries and Debbie Teal, Tenants Harbor

Julie Hallett, West Gardiner

Carlton and Doreen Harvey, Winthrop

Jeanette Jacobs (with Emmett, Sawyer, and Adeline Jacobs), Mount Vernon

Jodie Kaufman, Robbie Titterington, and Clover Jules Kaufman, Freeport

Mark Kent, Caroline Lex, and Katie and Maisie Kent, Orono

Samantha Komorous, Newburyport, Massachusetts Debbie Long, Livingston, Texas

Kathleen Mercier and Jerry McBreairty, Windham

Wendall Milliken, Falmouth

Linda Parent, Lagrange

Woody Pyle and Chip Loggins, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire*

Ted and Betty Repa, West Boothbay Harbor

Jerry Seaman, Hollis

Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles and Ed Charles, Belgrade Lakes

Kevin Sutherland, Saco

Darlene Taylor, Starks

Jessica Theriault and Jessica Rankin, West Gardiner

Lauren Tierney and Wyatt Traina, Portland

Claire and Bill Van Deinse, Old Orchard Beach

Su Wood, Belfast * The Scavenger Hunt’s first non-human finishers, Woody and Chip are small wooden dolls that nonetheless completed all 40 tasks of the 2018 hunt.

Honorable Mentions

(Completed 30 of the 40 tasks or more)

Tim and Shannon Bouchard, Orrington

Ken and Donna Snowman, Orrington

Deb Maxfield, Harrison

Grace Coulombe, South Paris Nancy Brown and Patrick Ferris Brown, Freeport

Billie Mitchell, Bar Harbor

Toni Parker, Jay

Janis Milliken, Falmouth

Single-Category Finishers

Cathy Ames, Orland

Ed Avis, Litchfield

Christopher Baise, Gaithersburg, Maryland

Dave Barker, Kennebunk

Sandra Beaulieu, Manchester, New Hampshire

Sandy Belanger, Augusta

Peregrine Bolduc-Ignasiak, Gardiner

Wyatt Bolduc-Ignasiak, Gardiner

Keanen Bowden, Gardiner

Molly Boyd, Brewer

Amy Call, Boxborough, Massachusetts

Melinda Corey and Caleb Knock, Albion

Brenda Grant, West Gardiner Stephanie Herrick, Carol Ann McMahan, and Lucia Herrick, Owl’s Head

Comfort Hines, Appleton

Josh Mason, Gardiner

Molly McCarthy, Waterboro

Michelle Michaud, North Vassalboro

Rebecca Ober and Chloe Martin, Portland

Sheri Morrow, Lisbon

Rick and Sherli Searles, Eliot

Bonnie Stenson, Sartell, Minnesota

Amy Tan, Hancock

Brad and Diane Waterhouse, Topsham

Aliza Welch, Auburn

Freddy (a dog), Portland

2017 Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll

Finishers

Abby Bolduc Kennebunk

Carol Chabot Lewiston

Linda Hilliard Chadburn Greene

Mike and Lee Dattilio Limerick

Alison Drury and Melanie Kent South Portland

Mark Edwards and Jane Braun Medford, Massachusetts

Tyler and Alicia Holmes Camden

Erin and Joel Howard Kihei, Hawaii Colin Kearns Brunswick

Mark Kent and Carolyn Lex Glenburn

Henry and Deborah Mauer Harpswell

Shawna Mitchell and Evan Dyer Hope

James Oleson Biddeford

Linda Parent Lagrange

Daniel Pritzker West Nyack, New York

Ted and Betty Repa West Boothbay

Jerry Seaman Hollis

Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles Belgrade Lakes

Honorable Mentions

(Completed 30 of the 40 tasks or more)

Teresa Allen Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Tim and Shannon Bouchard Orrington

Jessica Faught Portland

Jenn and Matt Fortin Denmark Laura Kiefer and Gary Stanhope Elkins, New Hampshire

Wendall and Jan Milliken Falmouth

Ken and Donna Snowman Orrington

Single-Category Finishers

Ed, Robin, Skye, and Max Auger Woodbridge, Virginia

Fritz Ballard Galloway, Ohio

Jessica Biron and family Gray

Maureen Bonzey Framingham, Massachusetts

Melinda Corey Albion

Donna Dailey and Carol Nesdill Mineola, New York

Holly Devine and Camdyn Hallowell

Stephanie Herrick Owls Head

Heather Josselyn-Cranson and family Weston, Massachusetts Emily Hopkins and Eric Krohne Portland

Billie Mitchell Bar Harbor

Sheri Morrow Lisbon

Rebecca Ober Portland

Samantha Oleson Biddeford

Toni Parker Jay

Sherli and Rick Searles Eliot

Amy Tan South Hancock

Jeanne and Ryan Watts Gorham

Aliza Welch Auburn

Rachel and Jason Zink Asheville, North Carolina

Special Recognition

Freddy

Only finished five tasks, but is a dog!