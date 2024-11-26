The Great Maine Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll

In the May issue, we published another running of our almost-annual Great Maine Scavenger Hunt, consisting of 31 tasks (originally 32, but one was a rainout) across four categories: Outdoors, History & Landmarks, Food & Drink, and Arts & Culture. Most readers probably cherry-picked a few things to do over the course of the summer — maybe visiting the world’s smallest bookstore or stopping by an island post office or chowing down on ployes. But some diehard scavenger hunters went all in, accomplishing as much as they could and uploading selfies so that we could track their progress up until the hunt’s Labor Day deadline. All in all, 25 people managed to finish the whole shebang, an incredible feat. Another 23 completed at least one entire category, which is pretty darn impressive too. Still others checked off plenty of tasks but without finishing any one category. Add it all up and you’ve got a lot of great summers that were had all over Maine.
2024 Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll
Finishers
Amy Tan, Hancock
Ted and Betty Repa, Boothbay Harbor
J Dumouchel, Farmington
Stephanie Herrick, Owls Head
Susan Benoit, Portland
Susan Wood, Belfast
Maureen AuCoin, Hallowell
Shirley Adams, Kennebunk
Jeff and Nancy Norton, Poland
Samantha Komorous, Newburyport, Massachusetts
Kris Schulz, Bradford, Massachusetts
Sandy and Jeff Belanger, Augusta
Karen and Tim Webb, Waterville
Pamela Emery, Auburn
Jon Graham, Waterville
Kevin and Julia Keiser, Cape Elizabeth
Becky Laliberte, Greene
Carolyn Lex, Orono
Candy Perry, Owls Head
Pam Dyer, Yarmouth
Multi-Category Finishers
Tim Bouchard, Shannon Bouchard, & Donna Snowman, Orrington
Lucille, Rachelle, and Sharyn Atwater, Palmyra
Single-Category Finishers
Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles and Ed Charles, Belgrade Lakes
Melinda Corey, Jonathan Knock, and Caleb Knock, Albion
Janet Roberts, Brunswick
Dan and Debra Clark, Winslow
Deborah Dugas, Cumberland
Julie Fritz and Patrick, Willa, and Grant Cobb, Scarborough
Heather and Matt Cranson, Sudbury, Massachusetts
Julie Hallett, West Gardiner
Christy Stout, Holden
Honorable Mentions
(Completed more than half the total tasks but didn’t finish any one category)
Stephanie Emery, West Paris
Deb Maxfield, Harrison
Grace Coulombe, Paris
2020 Mini Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll
Due to COVID, our 2020 Hunt was pared down to 20 outdoor destinations and activities with community health in mind. Congratulations to all who finished at least 15 “tasks” during this unprecedented time.
Heidi, Alexyss, and Jacob Baird and Bob Jordan, Lisbon Falls
Jeff and Sandy Belanger, Augusta
Tim and Shannon Bouchard, Orrington
Pamela and Haydon Boucher, Auburn
Carole and Delvyn Case, Yarmouth
Carolyn Cavanaugh, Rockport
Debra and Dan Clark, Winslow
Grace Coulombe, South Paris
Sharon Coulton, East Winthrop
Stephanie Emery, West Paris
Julia Fritz and Patrick and Willa Cobb, Scarborough
Stephanie and Lucia Herrick, Carol Ann McMahan, and Candy Perry, Owls Head
Mark Kent, Carolyn Lex, and Katie, Laura Grace, and Maisie Kent, Orono
Jonathan Knock, Melinda Corey, and Caleb Knock, Albion
Chip Loggins and Woody Pyle, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire
Deb Maxfield, Harrison
Linda Parent, Lagrange
Karen Rea, Cape Elizabeth
Ted and Betty Repa, West Boothbay Harbor
Janet Roberts, Brunswick
Sara Roberts, Waterville
Rebekah, Teagan, Nathan, Tavish, Niam, and Morph Rogers, Boothbay Harbor
Jerry Seaman, Hollis
Ken and Donna Snowman, Orrington
Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles and Edwin Charles, Belgrade Lakes
Amy Tan, Hancock
Deborah Teal and Bob Fries, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire
Karen and Tim Webb, Waterville
2019 Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll
Finishers
Cathy Ames, Orland
Chuck AuCoin, Scottsdale, Arizona
Ed and Cheryl Avis, Litchfield
Heidi Baird, Lisbon Falls
Sandy Belanger, Augusta
Susan Benoit, Portland
Carolyn Cavanaugh, Rockport
Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles, Belgrade Lakes
Christy and Dan Crocker, Hallowell
Angela Domenichelli, Belfast
Chris Draves York, Freeport
Pamela Emery and Haydon, Auburn
Beth Fox, Cumberland
Judy Gagnon, Cumberland Center
Lauren Giroux, Freedom
Julie Hallett, West Gardiner
Valerie Hill, Bangor
Susan Jones, Union
Mark Kent, Carolyn Lex, and Katie and Maisie Kent, Orono
Lorraine Kingsbury, August
Michelle Michaud, North Vassalboro
Linda Parent, Lagrange
Ted and Betty Repa, West Boothbay Harbor
Kevin Sutherland, Saco
Amy Tan, Hancock
Su Wood, Belfast
Honorable Mentions
(Completed 30 of the 40 tasks or more)
Tim and Shannon Bouchard, Orrington
Nancy Brown, Freeport
Grace Coulombe, South Paris
Donna Dashnau, New Sharon
Amanda Keddy, Fairfield
Arleen Masselli, Farmington
Deb Maxfield, Harrison
Donna and Ken Snowman, Orrington
Single-Category Finishers
Cindy Andrews, Cumberland
Alexyss Baird, Lisbon Falls
Jacob Baird, Lisbon Falls
Edwin Charles, Rome
Heather Josselyn-Cranson and Seraphina Cranson, Sudbury, Massachusetts
Donna Dailey, Mineola, New York
Deborah Dugas, Cumberland
Jon Graham, with Gus, Penny, and Jessica, Waterville
Scott, Stephanie, and Lucia Herrick, Owls Head
Jonathan Knock, Melinda Corey, and Caleb Knock, Albion
Candy Perry and Carol Ann McMahan, Owls Head
Julia Fritz and Patrick Cobb, Scarborough
2018 Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll
Finishers
Maureen and Chuck AuCoin and Alex Patel, Hallowell
Sarah Bolduc, Gardiner
Maureen Bonzey, Framingham, Massachusetts
Donna Bruton, Bridgton
Christy and Dan Crocker, Hallowell
Karen Erdmann, Dresden
Matt and Jenn Fortin, Fryeburg
Veronica Frazier, Waldoboro
Bob Fries and Debbie Teal, Tenants Harbor
Julie Hallett, West Gardiner
Carlton and Doreen Harvey, Winthrop
Jeanette Jacobs (with Emmett, Sawyer, and Adeline Jacobs), Mount Vernon
Jodie Kaufman, Robbie Titterington, and Clover Jules Kaufman, Freeport
Mark Kent, Caroline Lex, and Katie and Maisie Kent, Orono
Samantha Komorous, Newburyport, Massachusetts
Debbie Long, Livingston, Texas
Kathleen Mercier and Jerry McBreairty, Windham
Wendall Milliken, Falmouth
Linda Parent, Lagrange
Woody Pyle and Chip Loggins, Waterville Valley, New Hampshire*
Ted and Betty Repa, West Boothbay Harbor
Jerry Seaman, Hollis
Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles and Ed Charles, Belgrade Lakes
Kevin Sutherland, Saco
Darlene Taylor, Starks
Jessica Theriault and Jessica Rankin, West Gardiner
Lauren Tierney and Wyatt Traina, Portland
Claire and Bill Van Deinse, Old Orchard Beach
Su Wood, Belfast
* The Scavenger Hunt’s first non-human finishers, Woody and Chip are small wooden dolls that nonetheless completed all 40 tasks of the 2018 hunt.
Honorable Mentions
(Completed 30 of the 40 tasks or more)
Tim and Shannon Bouchard, Orrington
Ken and Donna Snowman, Orrington
Deb Maxfield, Harrison
Grace Coulombe, South Paris
Nancy Brown and Patrick Ferris Brown, Freeport
Billie Mitchell, Bar Harbor
Toni Parker, Jay
Janis Milliken, Falmouth
Single-Category Finishers
Cathy Ames, Orland
Ed Avis, Litchfield
Christopher Baise, Gaithersburg, Maryland
Dave Barker, Kennebunk
Sandra Beaulieu, Manchester, New Hampshire
Sandy Belanger, Augusta
Peregrine Bolduc-Ignasiak, Gardiner
Wyatt Bolduc-Ignasiak, Gardiner
Keanen Bowden, Gardiner
Molly Boyd, Brewer
Amy Call, Boxborough, Massachusetts
Melinda Corey and Caleb Knock, Albion
Brenda Grant, West Gardiner
Stephanie Herrick, Carol Ann McMahan, and Lucia Herrick, Owl’s Head
Comfort Hines, Appleton
Josh Mason, Gardiner
Molly McCarthy, Waterboro
Michelle Michaud, North Vassalboro
Rebecca Ober and Chloe Martin, Portland
Sheri Morrow, Lisbon
Rick and Sherli Searles, Eliot
Bonnie Stenson, Sartell, Minnesota
Amy Tan, Hancock
Brad and Diane Waterhouse, Topsham
Aliza Welch, Auburn
Freddy (a dog), Portland
2017 Scavenger Hunt Honor Roll
Finishers
Abby Bolduc Kennebunk
Carol Chabot Lewiston
Linda Hilliard Chadburn Greene
Mike and Lee Dattilio Limerick
Alison Drury and Melanie Kent South Portland
Mark Edwards and Jane Braun Medford, Massachusetts
Tyler and Alicia Holmes Camden
Erin and Joel Howard Kihei, Hawaii
Colin Kearns Brunswick
Mark Kent and Carolyn Lex Glenburn
Henry and Deborah Mauer Harpswell
Shawna Mitchell and Evan Dyer Hope
James Oleson Biddeford
Linda Parent Lagrange
Daniel Pritzker West Nyack, New York
Ted and Betty Repa West Boothbay
Jerry Seaman Hollis
Elizabeth Snuggs-Charles Belgrade Lakes
Honorable Mentions
(Completed 30 of the 40 tasks or more)
Teresa Allen Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Tim and Shannon Bouchard Orrington
Jessica Faught Portland
Jenn and Matt Fortin Denmark
Laura Kiefer and Gary Stanhope Elkins, New Hampshire
Wendall and Jan Milliken Falmouth
Ken and Donna Snowman Orrington
Single-Category Finishers
Ed, Robin, Skye, and Max Auger Woodbridge, Virginia
Fritz Ballard Galloway, Ohio
Jessica Biron and family Gray
Maureen Bonzey Framingham, Massachusetts
Melinda Corey Albion
Donna Dailey and Carol Nesdill Mineola, New York
Holly Devine and Camdyn Hallowell
Stephanie Herrick Owls Head
Heather Josselyn-Cranson and family Weston, Massachusetts
Emily Hopkins and Eric Krohne Portland
Billie Mitchell Bar Harbor
Sheri Morrow Lisbon
Rebecca Ober Portland
Samantha Oleson Biddeford
Toni Parker Jay
Sherli and Rick Searles Eliot
Amy Tan South Hancock
Jeanne and Ryan Watts Gorham
Aliza Welch Auburn
Rachel and Jason Zink Asheville, North Carolina
Special Recognition
Freddy
Only finished five tasks, but is a dog!