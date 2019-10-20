[dropcap letter =”A”]n autumn road trip through the mountains of Maine’s Oxford and Franklin counties offers New England foliage in the raw: wooded peaks and secluded river valleys, covered bridges and timeworn farmsteads, narrow roads and none too many people, with only 25ish inhabitants per square mile. The real draws of a foliage excursion through western Maine are the places between towns, the roadside vistas, dirt-road dead ends, and pocket groves where the color and scents and birdsong of Maine’s golden woods can overwhelm a traveler’s senses.

But of course, one must eat, drink, sleep, and shop, and nestled among all those foliage photo-ops are some of the state’s most charming towns and villages. Read on for few of our favorite places to stop in Maine’s best leaf-peeping country (and check out a Google Map of our route).