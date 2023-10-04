3 Fabulous Foliage Forays on the Blue Hill Peninsula

For the Active Leaf Peeper

STAY at Hiram Blake Camp (220 Weir Cove Rd., Brooksville; 207-326-4951), where the 15 rustic cottages are all just steps from the edge of Penobscot Bay (all with full kitchens and lovely porches and/or decks). If you can get there before the season ends, on October 7, you won’t be fighting any crowds exploring the coves and islands around Cape Rosier in the resort’s rental kayaks or loaner rowboats — a few nice, short trails wind through woods across the street too. On the other side of the peninsula, the tent and camper sites at Oceanfront Camping at Reach Knolls (670 Reach Rd., Brooklin; 207-359-5555) are open through the third week of the month. The friendly, laid-back campground has a big old rope swing, loaner lobster pots, and a short easy trail leading to a lovely secluded beach on Eggemoggin Reach.

HIKE one of the seven trails up 934-foot Blue Hill Mountain, including the moderate, mile-long Osgood Trail, off Mountain Road, which leads up stone steps and over rocky ledges to views of the town and eponymous bay. Or find a gentler jaunt at the Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s Peters Brook Preserve, where the path from the trailhead on East Blue Hill Rd., just east of Blue Hill’s downtown, follows a stream through Tolkien-esque woods to the sweetest of hiking rewards: a waterfall plunging down mossy granite steps. From there, it’s a short hike to Penny’s Preserve, an adjoining 107-acre tract. Named after the former owners’ beloved pup (and a designated off-leash zone), it comprises three miles of intersecting trails that wind over small hills, through woods, a meadow, and historic granite quarries.

PADDLE on Blue Hill Bay, along the Bagaduce River or alongside the loons on Brooksville and Sedgwick’s expansive Walker Pond. Kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards can be rented at The Activity Shop ($65–$85 per day; 139 Mines Rd., Blue Hill; 207-374-3600), which will drop boats off at the Blue Hill Bay public landing in South Blue Hill, off Route 175, or at the Walker Pond landing on Cooper Farm Road, in Sedgwick. Experienced whitewater kayakers might take to the three-foot standing wave at Blue Hill’s Reversing Falls, on Falls Bridge Road.