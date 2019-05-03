Tales of the Hunt

Debbie Long

Deboullie Mountain was our biggest adventure by far! We live full-time in our RV, and for the far north and west events, I decided to make Greenville our base camp. I got up at 3:30 a.m. to make the 5-hour drive to get to Deboullie. The drive was beautiful, and it was obvious rain clouds were moving in.

Boy, is it out of the way. I arrived around 10 a.m., loaded my backpack, and decided to eat before I made the hike. As I was eating, I stood in the door of my Jeep Wrangler, and as I stepped back, the door closed shut — and you got it, I had locked my keys in the Jeep, with my pack. Here I am, five hours from my RV, no cell service, in the middle of nowhere.

Thankfully, a sweet couple showed up as I was hiking toward the road. They were getting ready to do the Debouille Mountain hike. They didn’t have anything we could use to attempt to open my door, and they had no cell service either. They said they were staying at the resort just up the road, and at that point, I thought they were crazy — there seemed to be nothing just up the road out there. They were sweet to give me a ride, and after about a mile, we turned into one of the most beautiful little fish camps I have ever seen. I met a few more guests there, and everyone I talked to said, “I bet Jen can help.”

I felt a bit of relief when I met the very petite Jen, who exuded confidence. She gathered tools, and we headed back to my Jeep. She had a helper, and within 30 minutes, in the rain, she had managed to wedge a hooked copper pipe into my Jeep window and push the lock button. We all jumped up and down screaming — you’d have thought our favorite teams had won the Super Bowl.

A big shout-out to Jen Brophy and Red River Camps! I couldn’t have done it without them.