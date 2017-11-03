Swig of the Month

Qi Chai

Zen Bear Honey Tea

Brunswick, 207-449-1553

Why we dig it

People often ask Lisa and Frank Ferrel, “Well, which is it, honey or tea?” It’s honey, they explain, sourced mostly from Aroostook County, infused with powdered teas and herbs. Stir a spoonful into hot water and — voila! — honey tea. The Ferrels were both retired before starting the business four years ago. Since then, they’ve moved operations from their Bath home to Brunswick’s Fort Andross Mill, stretching distribution as far away as Iowa. Lisa’s favorite variety is Mocha Chaga (their youngest son, an arborist, harvests the chaga). Frank’s fave is the chai, made with cardamom, clove, pepper, ginger, and black tea — a belly-warmer on cold nights, perfect with a splash of milk.