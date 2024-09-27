The University of New England’s Best Shot for Business

Sponsored The University of New England

This fall, the University of New England welcomed excited students to the established institution’s new College of Business. One reason for their enthusiasm is the appointment of dean Norm O’Reilly, a sports-business professional whose adventurous lifestyle shows promise for an innovative course of study. Just a few weeks after starting his new position, O’Reilly headed to Paris to watch the Olympic Games — where he broadcasted short lessons on sports sponsorships via UNE’s social channels — then returned home just in time to compete in ÖtillÖ, Portland’s island-hopping swim-run.

Before joining UNE, O’Reilly co-authored books on the business success of the NHL and major league soccer, as well as 18 business textbooks — all while serving in leadership positions in higher education, including his most recent role as dean of the University of Maine Graduate School of Business. “Norm’s track record positions him well to lead and grow the UNE College of Business,” says Gwendolyn Mahon, UNE provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We are confident that, under his guidance, the new college will thrive and provide unparalleled opportunities for our students to excel in the ever-evolving business landscape.”

The college offers several specialized and cross-disciplinary degrees: Marine Entrepreneurship, Sustainability and Business, Outdoor Business and Innovation, and Sport Leadership and Management. “Business is by definition interdisciplinary,” O’Reilly says. “We’re cognizant of making sure we’re a very good collaborative partner and that we’re doing business for good in the university.”

The college is also launching in-demand degree programs in accounting, finance, and marketing. The Business Administration bachelor’s program covers the full span of business operations with flexibility for students to choose a second major, minor, or concentration reflective of their personal passion. The college expects to produce skilled graduates ready to help fill Maine’s talent gap. “UNE is uniquely positioned because a strong majority of our student body comes from out of state,” O’Reilly says. “We want to find opportunities that will convince some of those students to stay.”

The College of Business includes two centers where students gain career-readiness skills so they will stand out in the marketplace and can be connected to jobs in their desired field. Tom Morgan, a longtime sales executive with major brands including Life is Good, Keds, and Puma, directs the Center for Sales Excellence. Connor Blake brings his marketing and media experience with the Maine Mariners, Portland Sea Dogs, and USM Athletics to the Center for Sport and Business Innovation. “The centers are not professor led, they’re industry leader led,” O’Reilly says. “That’s a big differentiator.”

The strength of UNE’s programs in health and sciences, its reputation as a leading research center, and its commitment to social and environmental good are what initially drew O’Reilly to the dean position and now they’re why he’s confident about the College of Business’s future. “There’s a lot of pressure on corporations in this country, and thereby business schools, to be more socially impactful,” he says. “This is exactly the UNE brand and reputation, and we want to flow right from that.”