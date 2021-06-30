The exhibition will explore the relationship between the art colonies of Monhegan, Maine and Cape Ann, Massachusetts. These locations, separated by a hundred miles of ocean, became important crossroads in the history of American art as they hosted many major artists through the years. Figures such as Theresa Bernstein, Eric Hudson, Leon Kroll, Hayley Lever, James Fitzgerald, Lester Stevens, Don Stone, Stow Wengenroth and others visited, and sometimes lived, in both locations. Co-organized with the Cape Ann Museum, the show will pair works from both Monhegan and Cape Ann by these and other artists. Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies will on view at the Monhegan Museum of Art & History July 1 through September 30, 2021.

Fitzgerald, James E (1899-1971), At the Graveyard, oil on canvas, 27 1/2 x 38 in.

Monhegan Museum of Art & History, James Fitzgerald Legacy, Gift of Anne Hubert 2004 Stevens, William Lester (1888-1969), Harbor Scene, Gloucester, oil on Masonite, 17 x 21 in.

Rockport Art Association & Museum Permanent Collection

Monhegan Museum of Art & History

1 Lighthouse Hill Monhegan, ME 04852

(207) 596-7003

[email protected]

$10 admission

About the Museum

The Monhegan Museum of Art & History is located in the historic Monhegan Island Light Station, 12 nautical miles off the coast of Maine. The museum is a member of the Maine Art Museum Trail and was created to steward and showcase art and artifacts that represent the collective values of its community and educate and communicate its meaning. The Monhegan Lighthouse Keeper’s House contains exhibits of Monhegan’s history. The Assistant Keeper’s House has an art gallery that displays annual art exhibitions featuring the museum’s art collection, which spans more than 150 years. Additionally, the Rockwell Kent/James Fitzgerald Historic Artists’ Home and Studio, a member site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Historic Artists’ Home and Studio Program, displays a collection of works by Fitzgerald. The museum is open daily from June 24 through September 30, during which time the Kent/Fitzgerald Home and Studio are open two days a week and by appointment.