Making Maine an Extraordinary Place to Be a Child

With a 100-seat theatre, a 10,000 sq ft science center, an entire floor devoted to arts, culture, and community, and over a 1/2 acre of outdoor play area, the reimagined Museum & Theatre offers something for everyone.

A nature exploration gallery will offer the only live-animal aquatic exhibit of its kind north of Boston! The exhibit is a live demonstration of Maine’s watershed ecosystems with large-scale viewing and observation tanks. Interdisciplinary programming led by naturalists, science educators, and volunteers, will build on Maine’s middle school curriculum and provide experiential learning opportunities.

For almost a century, our children’s theatre program has offered performing arts education to kids ages 8-17. Our new, state-of-the art Maddy’s Theatre will expand upon this tradition and offer on-stage opportunities, technical theatre experience, playwriting mentorship, and costume design education for youth throughout Maine.

The new Museum & Theatre will feature a collaborative arts workshop and culture exhibit space that allows children and families to explore identity and foster creativity. Educators, visiting artists, and community partners will offer programs that will support the Museum & Theatre’s overall diversity, equity, access, and inclusion initiatives.