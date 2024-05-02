New Look, Same Great Linekin Bay Resort

Paid Content Linekin Bay Resort

When Scott Larson and Steve Malcom partnered to purchase Linekin Bay Resort from its founders, the Branch family, in winter 2015, they committed to keeping the legendary Boothbay Harbor retreat an attractive vacation option for families while investing in its future. “Nearly half of our guests return at least once, and dozens of families make the trip year after year,” resort general manager Terese Davies says. “This year when they arrive, things will look a little bit different — in a good way.”

With the 2024 season on the horizon, the team at Linekin Bay Resort is working to improve the more than 100-year-old property with the largest capital investment and renovation to date. The Branches opened Linekin Bay Camp in 1919, transforming it into a 20-acre family resort with lodges and cabins in 1946. Larson, who owns Newagen Seaside Inn in Southport, and Malcom, of the Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay, tackled their first revitalization project soon after assuming ownership. At the end of the 2023 season, and with the recent addition of new owners to the group, Star Mesa Properties, who also owns Robinson’s Wharf on Southport, the team decided to undergo the ninth property renovation and capital investment this off-season. “It won’t be our last,” Star Mesa Properties’ Kellie Reiland says. “We will continue updating the property to improve the guest rooms and experience.”

When Linekin Bay opens for the season, it will include a fully renovated West Lodge, with three new waterfront guest rooms on the second floor, updated indoor seating at the Deck Bar & Grill, and a new multi-purpose room with comfortable seating, table games, reading nook, and a fireplace. The lodge has always had a small space where guests would gather at the end of the day or on rainy days, but the updated space will help continue the legacy the Branch family started over 100 years ago, including the many opportunities for families to connect.

Guests describe Linekin Bay as a classic coastal Maine camp wrapped in a resort because outdoor recreation and watersports have always been at the forefront of the guest experience. The resort has a fleet of sailboats, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and rowboats, fishing equipment, a heated pool, and volleyball, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts. This summer, guests will also have access to a new fitness center and a sauna that accommodates eight to 10 adults, as well as some fun new amenities like poolside popsicles during the summer months. The resort’s last original 11 one- and two-bedroom cabins, previously branded as the “rustic cabins,” are going through a full renovation. Now called “classic cabins,” they remain the larger family accommodations and a pet-friendly lodging option for guests traveling with their four-legged friend.

One thing that hasn’t changed in the cabins is the lack of TVs (though all cabins have Wi-Fi), encouraging guests to take full advantage of everything else on the property. For those who need a TV, be sure to check out the waterfront rooms and suites. The team at the resort’s Sail Shack can help arrange sailing instruction, and the welcome center is happy to set up tennis and pickleball matches for guests looking to engage in some friendly competition. Those traveling with children can take advantage of the on-site summer kids’ camp, for ages 4 through 12, with classic camp activities: arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, tidepooling, and more. There’s also a playground with a slide and swings, and a “play field,” where all ages can partake in pop-up games of tag, football, and frisbee. Guests can also hit the lawn for giant chess, bocci ball, cornhole, or badminton. As in past years, day trippers can dock and dine, take sailing lessons, and enjoy other resort offerings. And each evening all guests should save room for s’mores around the oceanside firepit.

The goal is to harmoniously blend Linekin Bay Resort’s modern amenities with the resort’s classic Maine vibe, ensuring a balance between comfort and nature for the next 100 years. Feedback from recurring guests following the project’s progress has been positive. They look forward to unplugging and reconnecting with family and friends on the coast of Maine this season. “We’re not changing who we are, we are just updating and renovating what needs repair,” Reiland says. “If you liked Linekin Bay Resort before, you are going to love it after these renovations.”