Maine Horse Rescue Celebrates 150 Years of Success Stories

Unbridled Love

Apollo’s mother, a working horse in the Midwest, was kept perpetually pregnant for the production of estrogen drugs. He was separated from her prematurely, bounced between a shelter and several unsuccessful adoptive homes, and, as a two-year-old, surrendered to a Maine animal-control officer by an owner whose only other option was unthinkable. Like many horses seized by law enforcement, Apollo’s next stop was the one that saved him.

When he arrived at the MSSPA’s River Road farm in South Windham, he was aggressive, underweight, parasite-infested, and suffering from ulcers and overgrown hooves. By the time prospective adopter Dorothy Shawkey browsed the MSSPA’s website for available horses, though, the four-year-old was quite a handsome fellow. He was benefiting from his time at Horses with Hope, an organization that partners with the Society to retrain rescued horses, when Shawkey met him. Her first test ride didn’t go perfectly, but “I knew there was something there,” she recalls. Ride two, after her adoption of Apollo was approved, “went 100 times better, and it’s been a great ride ever since.”

Apollo/Ziggy before his arrival at the MSSPA (left); Ziggy and Dorothy on a new adventure (right).

The two spend hours together five or six days a week, following snowmobile trails and exploring woodlands near Shawkey’s Vienna home. “When I ride him, every day is a new adventure,” she says. She’s rekindling her passion for horses, which she began riding as a toddler, and making up for the 17 years she didn’t ride while raising a family.

Apollo now answers to Ziggy Stardust: a name inspired by his rock-star performance in rehabilitative training and by his zig-zaggy early missteps. “I couldn’t make him go straight at first. He was all over the place,” Shawkey explains.

This spirited horse is still green, with lessons to learn. “His personality is like an Eddie Haskell,” says Shawkey, referring to the mischievous character in the 1950s sitcom Leave It to Beaver. “He can be really, really sweet, but you’ve got to be constantly wondering what his plan is. Once I’m on his back, he is probably one of the safest horses I have ridden.”

Her advice to those considering adoption: Be respectful of what these horses have gone through and prepared to work through problems. They need more time and care than a horse that has had a safe, stable upbringing. Make sure you understand the costs of horse ownership. Then, be ready for one of the best trips of your life.

She praises the “wonderful group of people” at the MSSPA, who endure “the heartache of seeing so many animals in such distress.” As the organization marks its 150th anniversary, she promises: “I will do whatever I can to help.”

Surprisingly, Shawkey believes her once-troubled pal now keeps her out of trouble. “Ziggy has taught me patience,” says the former event rider, who was accustomed to a more physical, tense style of horsemanship. “He’s taught me to breathe deeply and relax and go with the flow.” The biggest discovery? “Just how much love I have to share with him.”