Maine Historical Society Ticket Giveaway

WIN a special curator tour of Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress and Maine Historical Society

Saturday, July 23: 2pm to 3:30 Maine Historical Society 489 Congress Street, Portland

With Special Bonus Tour of Wadsworth-Longfellow Family Attire (in the historic boyhood home of famed 19th century poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.)

Come for the clothes, stay for the history in this unique curator tour!

Maine Historical Society (MHS) brings historic clothing and fashion to life in a stunning, two-part landmark exhibition for its 200th anniversary year. Sponsored by Down East Magazine and with growing widespread visitor acclaim, Northern Threads explores how the clothing Maine people wore during the late 18th to mid-20th centuries reveals the social, economic, and environmental history of our state, though never-before-exhibited items. Deputy Director Jamie Rice, Northern Threads lead curator, possesses extensive expertise in the management and development of historic collections, developed over her 20-year tenure at MHS. She will take you on a journey through fascinating facts and beautifully dressed mannequins – all with Maine connections – steeped in the past and framing Maine and American history. Northern Threads, Part I features clothing from 1780-1889, including 1830s fashion trends, mourning attire, Civil War era clothing, re-used vintage fabrics, the bustle silhouette, 19th century outerwear, and Silhouettes in Sequence. You will also be treated to an intimate exhibition in the world-famous Wadsworth-Longfellow House, the childhood home of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, featuring clothing worn by members of his family during the early 19th century.

