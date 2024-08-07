Hancock Lumber’s Online Tools Help You Envision Your Next Home Design Project

Sponsored Hancock Lumber

In 1848, two brothers from Casco bought 400 acres of timberland in their hometown, contracted the construction of a new dam and water-powered mill, and launched the business that would become Hancock Lumber. In the decades that followed, seven generations of Hancock family members and owners would continue to honor and embrace innovation and progress. Early examples included portable steam-engine-powered mills and modern (for their day) two-person chainsaws.

Hanging on the wall in every Hancock Lumber location, including the Casco Mill Campus (top), is a quote from chairman and sixth-generation managing owner Kevin Hancock, that reads, “What if everyone on earth felt trusted, respected, valued, and heard?” Hancock Lumber started 175 years ago with a single sawmill, but the company’s mission to enhance lives while emphasizing shared leadership and dispersed power honors its rich tradition while fueling its forward progress. Photo courtesy of Hancock Lumber

In 1954 — the same year Down East magazine debuted — Hancock Lumber opened its first retail store, selling, among other things, planed pine and nails by the pound. Today, the company employs 740 people and operates 11 lumberyards and hardware stores, nine kitchen-design showrooms, truss and wall-panel manufacturing facilities, and four eastern-white-pine sawmills in Maine and New Hampshire.

Two examples of Hancock Lumber’s continued technology integrations are AI-grade scanning in the sawmills and a purpose-built YardPro app that gives all employees access to business data to assist customers. Each development has enabled the business to grow and adapt, keeping the company relevant. Also, in May 2022, Hancock Lumber expanded direct-to-consumer services through a custom-built e-commerce platform. “Transparency and customer intimacy are two of our core values and were foundational in building out our new online experience,” chief marketing officer Erin Plummer says. “One goal for the online store was to provide access to all products, resources, and value-added tools to current and potential customers 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Orders can be placed online for all in-stock products, and customers can access their accounts 24 hours a day. Remote customers can take virtual walk-throughs of Hancock’s nine full-service kitchen-design showrooms and zoom in on product specifics from different angles. One of the website’s newest features allows customers to create their own design renderings using available product materials and colors. “The integrated design visualizer is a fantastic inspiration tool where users can mix and match siding, roofing, windows, cabinets, and more,” online general manager Kourtney McLean says. “You can upload pictures of your current house or start with one of our images. The best part is seeing the changes applied in real time.” The tool is available for both exterior and interior projects.

Beyond the digital landscape, Hancock continues to prioritize meeting customers face to face when and where they are ready for it. Staying relevant through reinvestments in their spaces, technology, and tools all connects to its mission to prioritize the human experience. “Innovation is something that continues to set Hancock Lumber apart,” McLean says. “It’s exciting to be a part of bringing a modern-day online experience to our customers. We are making it easier for our customers to find the information they need, when they need it.”

Start shopping, designing, and visualizing today — and learn more about how Hancock Lumber can help you with your next project by visiting hancocklumber.com.