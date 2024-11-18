Good Shepherd Food Bank Is Mapping Maine’s Food-Secure Future

Sponsored Good Shepherd Food Bank

Good Shepherd Food bank and a network of 600 hunger-relief partners distributed 39 million meals last year to Mainers experiencing hunger, a new record for the state’s largest hunger-relief organization. Now the team has their sights set on a new goal: creating a future where everyone in Maine is food secure.

Established in 1981 with a mission to eliminate hunger in Maine, Good Shepherd Food Bank previously set a goal to increase its output to just over 30 million meals by 2025. However, rising food insecurity has outpaced expectations, highlighting the urgency of addressing hunger at its root.

“Our mission isn’t just about distributing food,” says Good Shepherd Food Bank president Heather Paquette. “We need to understand why more Mainers are struggling to put food on the table and work toward long-term solutions.”

Photos courtesy Good Shepherd Food Bank

Now, a new five-year strategic plan centers on a community-led approach. Through focus groups, interviews, and surveys with partners, community members, and stakeholders, the plan prioritizes both “food today” and creating pathways to long-term food security. It aligns with Maine’s Roadmap to End Hunger by 2030, focusing on removing systemic barriers and building a more resilient, food-secure future. “We wanted the neighbors experiencing hunger and the partners we work with to inform where we should be spending time, energy, and resources,” Paquette says.

Alongside distributing food, Good Shepherd Food Bank is working to raise awareness about food insecurity, advocate for policy change, and address the unique needs of Maine’s diverse communities. “The goal is to ensure that no one relies on the charitable food network long-term,” Paquette says. “But when crises happen, we’ll be there. That’s what community is for.”

