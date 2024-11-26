Faherty’s Maine Winter Surfing Guide

Sponsored Faherty

Faherty clothing brand founders Mike and Alex Faherty grew up surfing the East Coast, and after traveling the world, the twins still appreciate the unique surf conditions of home, especially in the less crowded off-season. Maine’s ragged coastline — not to mention the way Cape Cod protects it by softening the impact of hurricanes — can make forecasting surf tough and unreliable. But along with winter’s cold temperatures come northern winds and south-southeast swells. The atmospheric charm of falling snow and sea smoke is a bonus. Faherty is a corporate sponsor of Surfrider Foundation, an organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches for all. Surfrider Maine volunteer Harrison Ko shared some favorite winter surf spots.

Longboarding is the more popular form of surfing in Maine, but the oversized waves at Reid State Park are good for shortboarders looking to avoid southern Maine’s crowds. “Reid State Park is a little more exposed,” Ko says. “Because of that, under certain conditions, you can get more surf when you want more surf.”

Popham Beach has a mix of river-mouth breaks and sandbars and is known for cruisy waves on which surfers link sections for longer rides. The full three miles of beach is soft sand, and the spaciousness and more remote location makes for fewer crowds. “Popham has a reputation for being really good for longboarding,” Ko says. “It has softer waves, and they run for longer.”

Proximity to Portland is the biggest factor in Higgins Beach’s popularity, but a mix of right and left peaks helps to spread out crowds. Geographically, Higgins is on an open bay that faces south towards Bermuda and avoids most of the shadow of Cape Cod, meaning it gets more hurricane-season swells. “If you like to run into people you know in the water, that’s probably the place to do it,” Ko says. “And the waves are generally a little better than other Portland-area beaches.”

Because of its proximity to Cape Cod, Gooch’s Beach doesn’t get pronounced hurricane-season surf, but its orientation makes it a rare, clean option when there’s a nor’easter. The waves at Gooch’s are steep and fast. “I haven’t actually surfed there — yet,” Ko says. “I was there one day fishing off the jetty and regretting my decision as I watched people surf.”

Winter Surfing Tips Photo by Mat Trogner The average ocean temperature in Portland is 39 degrees in December and a mere 34 degrees in January, making preparation critical.

Pre-wax your board in a warm environment like your garage or plan to do it in your car. Once the winter air hits, the wax is harder to apply.

Wear the proper wetsuit. Winter wetsuits should be hooded, in 6/5 mm or 5/4 mm thickness. Surfers should also wear 7 mm booties and 5 or 7 mm gloves.

More important than wetsuit thickness is a correct fit to help you paddle effectively and to keep water out.

Protect your face. Surf-specific products, often made with beeswax, can help shield your skin from brutal winds.

Have a thermos with a hot beverage waiting in the car to help you warm back up from the inside out.

