A Smarter Way to Stay Cozy This Fall

Fireplace logs that cozy up your living room with the flip of a switch. Flickering lanterns that lend old-world appeal to your front porch. Evenly distributed heat for simmering a Sunday sauce. And the peace of mind that comes with having a backup generator on stormy days and nights. Many Maine homeowners rely on propane for its versatility and design elements that incorporate the beauty and warmth of an open flame. But, according to Dead River Company, a Maine-based business since 1909, efficiency is another key benefit.

Propane burns hot, and can heat water and dry clothes in less time than electricity can. Additionally, the equipment that burns propane is highly efficient. “It produces much less greenhouse gas and particulates than other options, like oil, kerosene, and wood,” says Chad Caron, director of sales at Dead River Company. While propane’s efficiency can lead to cost savings, its sourcing allows for stable pricing. The majority of propane used in the United States comes from domestic oil and gas processing. These conditions allow Dead River Company to lock in residential customers at a set price per gallon for multiple years. The stability and cost savings are reasons that the number of northern New England homes using propane as a primary heat source has grown considerably over the last few years, Caron says. Incentives for builders outfitting new homes with propane appliances and industry rebates for homeowners making the switch have also helped drive industry growth.

Caron believes the potential for creating functional outdoor living spaces that can be enjoyed in multiple seasons is another compelling reason to consider propane. “It can heat your pool and hot tub, power your outdoor kitchen and firepit, and let you enjoy ambiance and warmth on your patio with heaters,” he says. Customers who prefer not to have large storage tanks visible alongside their homes can have them buried in the ground and topped with camouflaged covers. And because propane never degrades, it’ll be there when you need it, whether it be to warm your home, your food, or your outdoor gathering.

