25 Ways to Enjoy Wild Blueberries

Sponsored

Like a lot of folks, for most of her life, Casey Harrington, of Atlanta, had no idea there was more than one kind of blueberry, even though she eats them with yogurt for breakfast each morning. But that all changed last year, when she accidentally ordered a bag of Wyman’s frozen wild blueberries while grocery shopping online. After that, there was no turning back. “I was like, ‘where have these been all my life?’” she says. “They have this robust freshness and taste so much better than regular berries.” She started adding the tiny lowbush berries to smoothies, baking them into muffins, and serving them to her year-old son as a snack.

To Harrington, the deep-blue berries evoke everything she loves about Maine. “It’s so beautiful, the air just smells like fir trees and ocean breeze,” she says, “and it’s like you really taste that in the berries.” Below, a bushel full of ideas from Wyman’s to bring a taste of Maine to your table.

1. Blend berries into an energy-boosting smoothie with bananas, strawberries, and oranges. 2. Mix dried wild blueberries with almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds for a supercharged trail mix. 3. Lattice top or double crust, it’s impossible to go wrong with wild blueberry pie.

4. Sprinkle berries atop a bowl of steel-cut oatmeal for a hearty morning meal. 5. Toss berries into pancakes as they brown on the griddle to sweeten them up without the syrup. 6. Pair wild blueberries with baked brie and fresh bread for an hors d’oeuvre that’s sweet and savory.

7. Spread wild blueberry jam across your toast. 8. No brainer: bake berries into muffins. 9. Combine wild berries with lime, tomatoes, cilantro, and peppers for a blueberry salsa.

10. Pour blueberry juice over ice with fresh mint and splashes of lemon juice and vodka for a mojito with a Maine twist. 11. Create a summer salad with dried wild blueberries, apple, pecans, and goat cheese atop a bed of greens. 12. Forget business-as-usual strawberries, try wild blueberry shortcake instead.

13. Let wild blueberries simmer with sugar, molasses, chili powder, and vinegar to make blueberry barbeque sauce. 14. Pour wild blueberries into a cup of Greek yogurt for a protein-rich, bone-building snack. 15. For a not-too-heavy sweet treat, bake a wild blueberry crumble, combining generous helpings under a sprinkling of sugar, cinnamon, oats, and flour.

16. Punch up your sangria by adding frozen wild blueberries and wild blueberry juice to the mix of lemons, oranges, and sparkling white wine. 17. A glass of 100 percent wild blueberry juice, straight up or mixed with lemonade, makes a nutritious quencher. 18. Make your own supercharged energy bars with wild blueberries, oats, honey, and almonds.

19. Blend wild blueberries with avocado, banana, almond milk, and nut butter, pour into a bowl, and top it with granola for a wild blueberry smoothie bowl that’s as delicious for dessert as it is for breakfast. 20. Blend berries with garlic, thyme, sweet onion, and balsamic glaze to make a savory sauce for chicken or pork. 21. Layer wild blueberries between pieces of buttery shortbread.

22. Embed wild blueberries into monkey bread and top it with a cream-cheese drizzle. 23. Mix wild blueberries into oat bars with cinnamon and flaxseed for the perfect anytime treat. 24. Blend berries with coconut milk and freeze for refreshing summer popsicles. 25. Gobble up wild blueberries by the handful.

Read dozens of Wyman’s wild blueberry recipes