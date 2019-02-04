Backcountry skiing on any peak requires substantial skill and experience. All members of the team are trained in avalanche safety, and all carried beacons in case of disaster. Payoff for their efforts included skiing lines rarely — if ever — skied (like the steep and narrow Chimney Couloir, pictured below) and unparalleled solitude. At Chimney Pond, the team ran into two other skiers (and acquaintances), Jordan Cargill and Koby Yudkin; a pair of rangers were the only other humans for miles. “There was a moment when the ranger came by our cabin,” Bennett says, “and he told us, ‘You know, in the summer, there can be 3,000 people here, but right now, you guys have 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park all to yourselves. You’re the only people here.’”