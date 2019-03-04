Qigong (it’s pronounced chee-gong) involves a combination of mindful breathing and the kind of slow, sweeping execution of dance-like poses you might picture when you hear t’ai chi. Its practice, Robert explained, is best understood through the lens of the Taoist concept of duality, which holds that interaction of opposing forces directs the flow of an animating energy called qi. Poor health is associated with qi imbalances, and qigong makes practitioners aware of their qi energy, helping to fix imbalances or blockages that inhibit health and happiness.

“We have to be like water,” Robert explained to the class. “It changes to conform to its environment, and we have to do the same — like the bamboo that bends in the wind but does not break.” He gestured at the illustrations of bamboo and lotuses on the surrounding walls.

Both Robert, 77, and Vernita, 72, have studied qigong with teachers around the world. Vernita is a native Mainer, but Robert is from New York and came to Maine in 1972 after studying Eastern philosophy at college in California. He brought qigong to Bangor without any particular expectation it would catch on.

Everyone in my class, I noticed, was able to complete the fluid exercises, including a woman who’d broken both arms the year before and practiced qigong as physical therapy. Robert reminded us to listen to our body and its limitations. We needed to tangibly sense the qi in and around us, he said, and we closed the 90-minute session by symbolically creating condensed balls of the qi we’d accumulated, then passing them around in a circle before absorbing them back into our bodies, to facilitate balance.

I left the studio feeling peaceful and more aware of my surroundings, my energies, and my breathing. And, chalk it up to the qi balls or not, I passed my finals with flying colors.