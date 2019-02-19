Smiling Hill is home to goats, cows, sheep, an emu, a tortoise, geese, a hedgehog, a ferret, sheep, and donkeys, although only the goats attend yoga. At any given time, you can hear a few of these, and Flowers says the barnyard sounds — and sights and, yeah, smells — are all welcome distractions that help her yogis get out of their own heads. After each goat yoga session, she sets time aside for some group snuggling with the goats — not that you always have to wait. As she leads me in a downward-facing dog, a 5-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat named Melody hops onto her buttocks and, with a bleat, strides onto her back. “Getting massaged by little goat feet while you do yoga,” she says. “What could be better?”

The farmer, meanwhile, is Hillary Knight, Smiling Hill’s 13th-generation steward. During goat yoga sessions, she stands inside the goat pen to make sure her nannies and billies are behaving. Goats do well among the yogis, Knight says. Flowers’s classes help socialize the babies, who will matriculate to the petting zoo when they are a little older. Smiling Hill is a dairy farm — its glass bottles of milk are ubiquitious across southern Maine — but the Knight family also welcomes folks to visit and interact with the animals year-round and to cross-country ski in the winter.

Flowers didn’t invent goat yoga — its first practictioners were in Oregon, and she’s not Maine’s only instructor to offer it — but it’s hard to imagine a more appropriate place to do it than on a southern Maine plot that’s been a working dairy farm since the 1700s. The setting encourages mindfulness, Flowers says, and a loss of ego. She adds though, that she’s mostly in it for the snuggles.