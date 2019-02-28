The Sound of Silence

It’s a Sunday afternoon in Nobleboro, and I’m in the lobby of a conference center at lakeside Camp Kieve, rooting through a bowl of cell phones marked with the names of a dozen strangers. We all arrived here Friday evening for a silent yoga-and-meditation retreat, marking the winter solstice and led by instructors Patricia Brown and Surya-Chandra Das. I’ve hardly said a thing out loud since I showed up, enjoying the Buddhist practice of noble silence, and the usual chatter in my head is blissfully absent.

Brown and Das are the founders of Rolling Meadows, a 100-acre property and restored 1840s farmhouse in Brooks, where they’ve lived since 2001 and offered yoga, meditation, and breathwork retreats since 2003. In the winter, the pair leads retreats abroad, in places like Costa Rica, India, Italy — and (less exotic, but still lovely) Camp Kieve on Damariscotta Lake.

Silence is a hot commodity in wellness right now, with everyone from Gisele to Oprah touting its benefits. But Brown and Das have been mindfully piping down since well before it was cool. Brown, who was among Maine’s first yoga teachers in the early ’80s, and Das, a longtime yoga student and former lawyer, are partners in work and in life. The transformative power of silence in their own lives prompted them to make it the foundation of their Rolling Meadows retreats, and that emphasis on quietude helps set their practice apart.