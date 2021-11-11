Photographing The Oldest State in the Nation

How did you begin approaching photo subjects?

I’d gotten to know my son’s drumming instructor pretty well and started talking to him about the idea. He said, well, you should photograph my grandfather, he’s kind of this legendary lobsterman in Stonington. So I did that shoot and put it out there on social media for people to see and to read his story, and all the feedback was just really cool. People started contacting me, telling me stories about their grandparents or parents, and I ended up coming up with this long list of people to potentially photograph. It took off from there.

Were you consciously looking for active people, people working in the trades, something like that?

I started out with a list of different jobs or hobbies or things people might be interested in and tried to find people within those circles. But then there were just a lot of surprises that came along. I would get a message from somebody that said, hey, have you talked to this guy? He’s been digging graves for 50 years. So there wasn’t any real criteria — I tried to stay open to what a person’s role or interests might be.

Did it change how you think about your own later-in-life plans? Or how you think about your plans right now?

Yeah, some of these people start to make you question how much you actually do with your weeks, you know? Maybe motivate you to get out there and do a little more. I mean, I don’t think you’re going to see me on a golf course in Florida. The more I talked to everyone, the more a very clear picture came into focus, and it was essentially that you continue to use your mind and your body and do the things you’re passionate about — or you don’t. And the people who continue to are the people who continue to thrive. That whole idea of making the most out of every day, that just really came into focus, to become more present in my mind and everyday life.