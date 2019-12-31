#2 Sand Beach Lagoon

A whole different Sand Beach, this one in Acadia National Park. This is such a masterful image. The mood, the textures, the composition, I love how it all comes together. Thanks to that strong diagonal leading line coming up from the bottom of the frame, we are pulled right into the shot. The texture of the sand — and the familiar way it peels away from the bank as it erodes — is perfectly captured. The depth and three-dimensionality come from both the near­–far perspective and the misty atmosphere. The wide-angle distortion makes the mountain known as Beehive loom larger than it would if John had put it in the center of the frame, a trick that was perhaps unintentional, considering how perfectly the cliffs fit into the composition anyway. Doesn’t it seem like Mother Nature put those trees on the left just for John to build a composition around? They tie the foreground and background together, and they provide a great counterpoint to the hard edge of the sand bank in the center of the frame. The warm tones of the foreground are perfectly balanced by the blue background. I’m noticing more and more how most of my favorite images work with such a limited palette. John’s leading a 2020 Down East photography workshop in Acadia, if you want to learn some of his tricks.